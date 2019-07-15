Get ready to hear some new tunes from The Lonesome Days at the last Vail Summer Bluegrass concert of the summer

The Vail Summer Bluegrass concerts are always free and start at 6 p.m. The Lonesome Days are closing out this summer's series, and will be joined by The Sweet Lillies and Avenhart.

JohnRyan Lockman | Special to the Daily

While The Lonesome Days have the classic five-piece bluegrass lineup originally established by bluegrass founding father Bill Monroe in the 1940s – a guitarist, a mandolin player, a fiddler, banjo player and an upright bassist – the band considers themselves anything but old school. When fans head out to their July 17 Vail Summer Bluegrass Series concert, they can expect to hear covers and Lonesome Days hits, but mainly, the band is hoping to showcase new music.

“We’re a songwriting band, first and foremost,” mandolin player Jonny Miller said. “We love playing covers and we do a lot of that. We’re not what you would call a traditional bluegrass band.”

The Lonesome Days, who compare their brand of bluegrass to Chatam County Line’s sound, will wrap up the Vail Summer Bluegrass Series on July 17. The headlining show, which is free and starts at 6 p.m. in Solaris Plaza in Vail, will also see music from openers The Sweet Lillies and Avenhart. The Lonesome Days will also play the last unplugged bluegrass set of the summer in Vail Brewing Co. just above Solaris at 1 p.m. All three bands formed in Colorado – The Lonesome Days and Avenhart are from Denver, and The Sweet Lillies, an all-woman outfit, are from Boulder.

The Lonesome Days previously played in the 2017 edition of the Vail Summer Bluegrass Series, and are excited to return. Since coming together as a four-piece in 2014, Miller, guitarist Sam Parks, banjo player Todd Lilienthal and bassist Bradley Morse have added fiddle player Eve Panning to the lineup. In the Denver bluegrass scene, Miller said, musicians often play for multiple bands at a time. Parks also played in Head for the Hills, and Morse is also in the Gasoline Lollipops.

“We really wanted to make sure that we were picking up someone that was in our group,” Miller said. “Once I heard her play, and once I got a chance to play with her, I was like, ‘this is a no brainer, she’s really cool and a great musician.’”

Since adding Panning in 2018, the five musicians have been working on a new record, which is pretty close to being finished. The band is hoping to record tracks in the fall

“A lot of our fans are chomping at the bit because they know we have all these new songs that we need to record and they want them out there,” Miller said. “We hope that people come out ready to hear some new music that we’re really excited about and stoked to share with people.”