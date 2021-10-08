Get stoked for winter: Vilar Performing Arts Center presents two Teton Gravity Research films

Teton Gravity Research’s 26th annual film, “Stoke the Fire”, was filmed on-site in Alaska, British Columbia, Wyoming, Montana and the North Cascades.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek is helping skiers and snowboarders get stoked on the coming winter season by presenting two Teton Gravity Research films leading up to Vail and Beaver Creek’s opening days. “Stoke the Fire” on Sunday, Oct. 10, and “Mountain Revelations” on Friday, Nov. 19, will get viewers hyped for powder turns, winter adventures and more. The 530-seat VPAC will transform for the movie experience, presenting the films on the big screen in the intimate theater.

The two Teton Gravity Research films will surely get people excited for the snow to start flying. Teton Gravity Research is a world leader in outdoor action and adventure film and continues to set the standard for skiing and snowboarding videos around the world. “Stoke the Fire” explores the evolution within skiing and the pure joy that manifests from that process, and “Mountain Revelations” showcases three professional snowboarders, including Jeremy Jones, on a 10-day mission in a remote corner of Alaska. If you aren’t ready for winter yet, you will be.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students to each film showing at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 and Nov. 19. For more information and tickets, visit vilarpac.org.

Teton Gravity Research: ‘Stoke the Fire’

In October of 1996, Teton Gravity Research released its first film, “Continuum.” More than two decades later, “Stoke the Fire” is TGR’s 26th annual film release freshly launched in September and playing in cinemas across the globe – including Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Germany, Canada and the U.S.

“The stoke means different things to different people based on where they are in their evolution,” the film bio says online. “For some it is about committing to a new world, a lifestyle, and the friendships that blossom from that commitment. The choice to enter this world is a spark, and with every new experience the fire grows.”

What does “stoke” mean to you? Do you remember the unforgettable feeling of entering the world of skiing and snowboarding?

“Stoke the Fire” explores the question, what does “stoke” mean to you?

“Stoke the Fire” features TGR athletes Caite Zeliff, Christina Lustenberger, Colter Hinchliffe, Dane Tudor, Elyse Saugstad and a dozen others. It was filmed in Alaska; British Columbia; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Montana; and the North Cascades.

“With more knowledge comes more exploration, both physically and geographically, that helps to understand what those raw experiences connected with nature do for the soul,” the film bio says. “With more experience, an examination of our shared history becomes important, and ultimately some of us might want to test our limits at the upper echelon of what is possible by drawing upon the sum of our knowledge and experience.”

Enjoy Teton Gravity Research’s “Stoke the Fire” with your ski and snowboard crew at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Oct. 10.

IF YOU GO: When: Sunday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for students

Teton Gravity Research: ‘Mountain Revelations’

Professional snowboarders Jeremy Jones, Ryan Hudson and Rafael Pease have three very different stories, but their worlds collide in “Mountain Revelations,” shot on location in Alaska’s Chugach Mountain Range over the course of 10 days.

From Hudson growing up homeless on the streets of San Diego, to Pease’s experiences growing up between Miami, Texas and Chile, and Jones’ adventures growing up on Cape Cod and evolving the world’s preeminent big mountain snowboarders, the three found their paths and passions in the mountains despite their differences in socioeconomic backgrounds, skin color and opportunity.

In “Mountain Revelations,” the trio explores epic lines on the steep and unforgiving terrain, as well as physical and emotional challenges during the harsh Alaskan winter. The challenging conditions help distinguish each individual athlete by their respective backgrounds and attributes.

“Mountain Revelations” follows professional snowboarders Jeremy Jones, Ryan Hudson and Rafael Pease on a 10-day trip in Alaska’s Chugach Mountain Range.

The TGR film showcases their stories while addressing the hurdles – institutional racism, lack of access to opportunity, wealth disparity and more – that were overcome along the way.

“Within these wild Alaskan Mountains, the realities and stark disparity of their respective journeys are revealed with a candidness and honest reflection that makes the mountain challenges pale in comparison to the everyday challenges that too many people continue to face every day,” the film bio says.

The worldwide tour for “Mountain Revelations” launches in late October.

Enjoy Teton Gravity Research’s “Mountain Revelations” at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 19.