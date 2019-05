Get the gear: Full list of GoPro Mountain Games daily giveaways

The GoPro Mountain Games return June 6-9.

Special to the Daily

With brands like GoPro, L.L. Bean, GMC, Bosch — as well as companies making products for dogs — there’s lots of free swag up for grabs at the Mountain Games, taking place Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9.

Helmets, action cameras, a full year supply of dog food, SUP boards — here’s a look at where and when to get the gear during the Mountain Games.

Thursday, June 6

2 p.m. – Tito’s Yappy Hour @ Go RVing Dog Town

Free Tito’s Greyhound or Salty Dog

Chance to win Vodka for Dog People swag

3 p.m. – GoPro Daily Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win GoPro gear daily

3:30 p.m. – L.L.Bean Daily Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win an 11′ NRS Thrive Inflatable SUP

4 p.m. – GMC Daily Drawing @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win GMC swag

4:30 p.m. – Bosch Daily Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win Bosch gear or Troy Lee Designs helmets

5 p.m. – Wild Tonic Daily Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win Wild Tonic gear and product

5 p.m. – Go RVing Dog Town Giveaway

Chance to win One Year Supply Blue Buffalo Dog Food, L.L.Bean Sunbrella Dog Bed, VetriScience Healthy Pet Pack, Tepui Tent Explorer Series Ayer 2

Friday, June 7

2 p.m. – Tito’s Yappy Hour @ Go RVing Dog Town

Free Tito’s Greyhound or Salty Dog

Chance to win Vodka for Dog People swag

2:30 p.m. – Wild Tonic Daily Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win Wild Tonic gear and product

3 p.m. – GoPro Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win GoPro gear daily

3:30 p.m. – L.L.Bean Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win an 11′ NRS Thrive Inflatable SUP

4 p.m. – GMC Daily Drawing @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win GMC swag

4:30 p.m. – Bosch Daily Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win Bosch gear or Troy Lee Designs helmets

5 p.m. – Go RVing Dog Town Giveaway

Chance to win One Year Supply Blue Buffalo Dog Food, L.L.Bean Sunbrella Dog Bed, 6 bags GlycoFlex Plus, Hala SUP Board

Saturday, June 8

2 p.m. – Tito’s Yappy Hour @ Go RVing Dog Town

Free Tito’s Greyhound or Salty Dog

Chance to win Vodka for Dog People swag

3 p.m. – GoPro Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win GoPro gear daily

3:30 p.m. – L.L.Bean Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win an 11′ NRS Thrive Inflatable SUP

4 p.m. – GMC Daily Drawing @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win GMC swag

4:30 p.m. – Bosch Daily Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win Bosch gear or Troy Lee Designs helmets

5 p.m. – Wild Tonic Daily Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win Wild Tonic gear and product

5 p.m. – Go RVing Dog Town Giveaway

Chance to win One Year Supply Blue Buffalo Dog Food, L.L.Bean Sunbrella Dog Bed, GoPro Hero 7, VetriScience Healthy Pet Pack, Tepui Tent Explorer Series Ayer 2

Sunday, June 9

2 p.m. – Tito’s Yappy Hour @ Go RVing Dog Town

Free Tito’s Greyhound or Salty Dog

Chance to win Vodka for Dog People swag

3 p.m. – GoPro Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win GoPro gear daily

3:30 p.m. – L.L.Bean Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win an 8-person Acadia Cabin Tent with a Dog Room

4 p.m. – GMC Daily Drawing @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win GMC swag

4:30 p.m. – Bosch Daily Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win Bosch gear or Troy Lee Designs helmets

5 p.m. – Wild Tonic Daily Giveaway @ L.L.Bean Gear Town

Chance to win Wild Tonic gear and product

5 p.m. – Go RVing Dog Town Giveaway