Get to know the 7 bands coming to Underground Sound series at Beaver Creek

The Underground Sound series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center celebrates 10 years of musical discovery at Beaver Creek this year, starting Saturday, Oct. 5. Past performers have included Brandi Carlile, Elephant Revival and Lukas Nelson, among others.

The seven-show series runs through the shoulder season, bringing in a variety of styles and genres. The Underground Sound Pass costs $125 and includes a drink at each show. The passes are transferable, so it’s OK to share with co-workers or friends. Kicking off the Underground Sound series this year is a free launch party on Sept. 26, featuring Fort Collins-based The Patti Fiasco playing a soulful brand of rock ‘n’ roll with rockabilly, blues and ballads.

Here’s a look at the seven bands performing at Underground Sound this year so you can divvy up the Underground Sound Pass ahead of time:

Ranky Tanky

Saturday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.

In West African language, Ranky Tanky means “Work It” or “Get Funky.” Hailing from Charleston, South Carolina, Ranky Tanky is a jazz-influenced ensemble that takes its cues from traditional Gullah music. In 2018, Ranky Tanky’s self-titled debut album reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Jazz Albums chart. With its mix of jazz, gospel, funk and R&B, Ranky Tanky kicks off the Underground Sound series on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Todd Snider with guest Ramblin’ Jack Elliott

Friday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.

For his latest album, alt-country troubadour Todd Snider decided to return to his folk singer roots. Released in 2019, “Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3” was recorded at Johnny Cash’s cabin in Tennessee and “marks a musical homecoming of sorts for Snider,” wrote Rolling Stone, praising the singer for going back to what he does best: writing witty and clever folk songs. Like many singer-songwriters, all Snider needs is himself, his guitar and the truth to put on a compelling live show.

The Small Glories

Sunday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Comprised of Cara Luft and JD Edwards, Canadian duo The Small Glories play upbeat, bluegrass-infused folk music that always captivates a crowd. Known for their onstage banter and impeccable musical chemistry, the pair has an uncanny ability to produce tunes that match their talents. After garnering buzz at the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas, in March, The Small Glories are one to watch — and hear — at the Vilar Center this fall.

The Burroughs

Thursday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado-based rock and soul band The Burroughs make music designed to get people on their feet and dancing in the aisles. After playing the festival circuit and supporting acts like Steve Miller Band and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Burroughs are ready to break out and bring their signature blend of “sweaty soul music” to the masses. As one of their songs suggests, get ready to “Dance Now” for The Burroughs show at Beaver Creek.

Las Cafeteras

Friday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

For a band that calls Los Angeles home, it’s fitting that Las Cafeteras’ music is as diverse as the city itself. Combining Afro-Mexican instrumentation with Cumbia, rock, hip-hop and a dash of R&B, Las Cafeteras illustrate the sonic pleasure of what happens when mixing multiple genres together is done well. The fun of seeing Las Cafeteras live is that audiences never know exactly what song (or style) the band will play next.

Covey

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Covey is Tom Freeman, a British multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who is creating his own take on indie rock. With songs that are at once as beautiful as they are strange, Freeman’s “earnest, strolling riffs and yearning vocals are perfect for regretful, back porch listening at dusk,” wrote Paste Magazine. Inspired by Neutral Milk Hotel and Nick Drake, Covey has a stage presence that draws in listeners.

Brent Cobb

Monday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia-born folk-country singer Brent Cobb received a Grammy nomination in 2018 for his second record, “Shine On Rainy Day.” The album peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Behind the scenes, Cobb has also written several songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Kenney Chesney and Little Big Town. Between headlining dates, Cobb continues his extensive run as part of “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show.” Hear the up-and-coming country musician close out Underground Sound on Monday, Nov. 11.