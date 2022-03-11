Get your green on: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at one of this week’s festive events

Runners at the annual Shamrock Shuffle decked out in their Irish greens.

Vail Recreation Center/Courtesy Photo

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up on this Thursday, March 17, and there are a number of opportunities to get decked out in green and celebrate Irish culture and heritage this week.

Shamrock Shuffle

Vail Recreation District is kicking off the festivities this Saturday with the eighth annual Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle.

The Shamrock Shuffle is a themed snowshoe and winter running race that offers a 5K and 10K option, both divided into multiple age groups. There is also a free 1K kids’ fun run, so the whole family can participate.

The shuffle takes place at the Vail Nordic Center trails and includes two race categories: snowshoeing and running, with or without traction devices. Snowshoe rentals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the center.

The divisions are broken down by age for the 5K and 10K snowshoe and running categories: 19 and under, 20-39, 40-59 and 60+. The top three finishers in each division will be recognized, and all competitors are entered into the post-race prize giveaway with great prizes from local businesses and nationally-known brands.

The Shamrock Shuffle also includes a free 1K kids’ fun run, so the whole family can participate.

Jessie Klehfoth/Courtesy Photo

Contestants are encouraged to dress up for the occasion, so get out any green garb, Irish accessories and shamrock adornments you can find.

The races take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., after which the Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse will hold a post-race party to toast to a race well run.

Day-of registration opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and entry costs $40 adults/$30 students. For more information, visit VailRec.com.

IF YOU GO: What: Shamrock Shuffle 5K, 10K and 1K kids’ fun run snowshoe and snow running races When: Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Where: Vail Nordic Center Price: $40 adults/$30 students for same-day registration

VPAC hosts the Irish quintet Goitse

The award-winning musical quintet Goitse is performing two shows at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this St. Patrick’s Day, one STARS matinee for students during the day and a feature show in the evening.

Goitse — pronounced “go-wit-cha” — is an informal Gaelic Irish greeting meaning ‘come here’. The group formed at the Irish World Academy in Limerick, Ireland, and have received widespread praise for their modern take on traditional Irish folk sound, including being named the country’s Traditional Group of the Year.

Goitse blends traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland with original compositions and influences from other parts of the globe.

Colin Gillen/Courtesy Photo

The members of Goitse play traditional instruments, creating an authentic sound that is distinctly Irish. Colm Phelan plays the bodhrán, an open-sided drum that resembles the structure of a tambourine. This instrument features prominently in Irish folk music starting in the 19th century, and is considered to be one of the oldest instruments of the Celtic people. Phelan is recognized as one of the top bodhrán players in the world, and earned the first-ever title of World Bodhran Champion in 2006.

Tadhg Ó Meachair plays the piano accordion, and recently earned an All-Ireland piano title win. Conal O’Kane, originally from Philadelphia, is on acoustic guitar, Alan Reid plays the banjo and Áine McGeeney plays violin and lead vocals.

All of the members of the quintet are studied and trained in Irish music, and many speak Gaelic, the native tongue of Ireland. Their musical style blends traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland with original compositions and influences from other parts of the globe.

Goitse’s performance this St. Patrick’s Day will transport the audience to the Irish countryside, an experience that will be further encouraged by the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s St. Patrick’s themed drink menu. This program is also part of the VPAC’s Pay Your Age program for attendees ages 19-30.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. For more information, visit VilarPAC.org.

IF YOU GO: What: Goitse Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day When: Thursday, March 17, 7:30 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Tickets start at $25 More information: VilarPAC.org

St. Patrick’s Aprés Ski

The Irish are known for their great pubs, so it’s fitting to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a pint in hand. This Thursday, Cucina Restaurant at The Lodge at Vail hotel is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day-theme Apres Ski event from 3 to 6 p.m. featuring live music acts and drink specials.

The bar will be serving $8 speciality drinks, including Guinness, Jameson shots, Irish whiskey mules and bright green apple-tinis.

Local artists Troy Harris and Bahr BQ Mike will provide the tunes, the event is free and open to all, and festive attire is encouraged.

Raise a glass of Guinness at a discount at the Cucina’s St. Patrick’s Aprés Ski.

Unsplash/Courtesy Photo