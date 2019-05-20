Get your preschoolers outside this summer with Walking Mountains’ EarthKeepers program

EarthKeepers is hosted Mondays and Fridays starting June 14 and is for ages 3 to 5. The program is meant to be an experience for children and parents to experience together.

Special to the Daily

This summer, Walking Mountains Science Center offers an interactive camp twice a week throughout the season specifically for preschoolers.

The EarthKeepers Preschool Program starts Friday, June 14, and offers children 3 to 5 years old days to explore the natural world with others while developing a sense of place. With indoor and outdoor activities, there will be diverse topics every week to keep preschoolers engaged.

EarthKeepers is takes place Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays and is designed for parents and children to experience together. Tickets are $10 for an adult and child. It is recommended to bring water and a snack for your child.

This summer’s topics include (but are not limited to):

Butterfly life cycle

Plant life cycle

Aspen trees

Aquatic insects

Wild and wacky weather

Claws and paws

Fossils and dinosaurs

Yoga and mindfulness

Call 970-827-9725 for more information and sign up at WalkingMountains.org/ earthkeepers. For more resources and studies on early childhood environmental development, contact Walking Mountains Science Center at info@walkingmountains.org.