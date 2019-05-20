Get your preschoolers outside this summer with Walking Mountains’ EarthKeepers program
newsroom@vaildaily.com
This summer, Walking Mountains Science Center offers an interactive camp twice a week throughout the season specifically for preschoolers.
The EarthKeepers Preschool Program starts Friday, June 14, and offers children 3 to 5 years old days to explore the natural world with others while developing a sense of place. With indoor and outdoor activities, there will be diverse topics every week to keep preschoolers engaged.
EarthKeepers is takes place Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays and is designed for parents and children to experience together. Tickets are $10 for an adult and child. It is recommended to bring water and a snack for your child.
This summer’s topics include (but are not limited to):
Butterfly life cycle
Plant life cycle
Aspen trees
Aquatic insects
Wild and wacky weather
Claws and paws
Fossils and dinosaurs
Yoga and mindfulness
Call 970-827-9725 for more information and sign up at WalkingMountains.org/ earthkeepers. For more resources and studies on early childhood environmental development, contact Walking Mountains Science Center at info@walkingmountains.org.
