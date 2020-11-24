Gift Guide 2020: Local businesses to support this holiday season

Traditionally, Small Business Saturday — the Saturday after Thanksgiving and the day after Black Friday — is a popular holiday shopping time. In normal years, instead of hustling over to big-box retailers at 5 a.m., holiday shoppers flock to local businesses in their area, purchasing gifts that help sustain the businesses as well as the local economy.

Of course, 2020 is a different year. Many retailers have started Black Friday deals early, to discourage crowds from gathering on the same day, and the same goes for Small Business Saturday. Instead of supporting a local business on the designated retail holiday, consider supporting them by shopping throughout the holiday season, rather than on one specific day.

Additionally, many local businesses have faced greater struggles in comparison to corporate retailers. Remember that they need your support every day, not just during the last few months of the year.

Without further ado, here are 24 local businesses to support during the 2020 holiday season.

Clothing

The Golden Bear

Vail’s bear earrings and pendants are a timeless gift for good reason: they’re the mark of a local or someone who fiercely loves this mountain town.

thegoldenbear.com

Ptarmigan Sports

A one-stop-shop for all the adventurers in your life, pick up outdoor gear, accessories, shoes, you name it at the Edwards mountain sports store.

ptarmigansports.com

The Scarab

Funky jewelry in a rug store means you’re practically guaranteed to find something interesting this holiday season. The store is on Main Street in Minturn.

thescarab.com

Ski Town All Stars

Ski Town All Stars donated portions of sales from the COVID-19-inspired Stay F*cking Positive line to local non-profits. Chris Bivona

Special to the Daily

Trucker hats with slogans like “Send it” and “Ski like a girl” are the brand’s most popular products, but they sell five-panel hats, beanies and more at the EagleVail store. For a pandemic-themed gift, check out the Stay F*cking Positive line.

skitownallstars.com

Vela Apparel

Vela’s fun, mountain-themed apparel shares owner Elise Holmes’ art on t-shirts, tanks and even blankets. She runs the business, located in EagleVail, with her husband Matt.

velaapparel.com

Wild Heart

The Edwards boutique has been voted Best Women’s Clothing store in the Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley reader poll for at least two years in a row.

wildheartcolorado.com

Home

Drinking Vessels

Shop unique, artisanal glassware made by local artist Ben Belgrad and others. He operates the brand out of his private glass blowing studio in Minturn.

drinkingvessels.com

Hygge Life

Koen van Renswoude and Alexandra Gove opened Hygge Life in 2018.

Special to the Daily

The EagleVail home store has everything you need to outfit your home in the hygge way — that means cozy in Danish. Owners Alexandra Gove and Koen van Renswoude also operate a cafe in the store.

The Uptown Store

This Minturn gift shop has locally-themed treasures — surely, you’ll be able to find something for everyone on your list here.

Facebook page

Minturn Mercantile

This shop on the corner of Main Street in Minturn sells all varieties of vintage and vintage-style trinkets for the old soul in your life. This is the type of store you’re going to want to browse in for a little while, as the inventory is large and interesting.

minturnmercantile.com

Sports & Outdoors

Minturn Anglers

Minturn Anglers' storefront greets drivers as they travel into Minturn from Vail on Hwy 6/24.

Special to the Daily

Reel in some fantastic gifts for the fisherperson in your life: from gear to accessories, the knowledgeable staff at the Minturn store will surely help you find what you’re looking for.

minturnanglers.com

Kind Bikes & Skis

Finding the perfect bikes and skis won’t be a problem at the Edwards sports store. Staff is ready and willing to assist with any customer inquiries.

kindbikesandskis.com

Weston Backcountry

Go all out by gifting a board designed in Minturn. Go for a traditional snowboard, or try something new with a splitboard.

westonbackcountry.com

Food & Beverage

Bonfire Brewing

Grab a 6-pack to-go from one of the Vail Valley’s favorite breweries, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Stop by the Eagle taproom, or look for cans at local liquor stores.

bonfirebrewing.com

Color Coffee

Eagle Ranch’s coffee shop may be a gathering spot — stay 6 feet apart, wear masks and sit outside when possible — but it’s also a great way to treat the coffee lover in your life to a taste of the Vail Valley.

colorroasters.com

Sendy Sauce

Sendy Sauce is available in retailers across the Vail Valley, including liquor stores and Walmart. Ross Leonhart

Special to the Daily

This hot sauce is made by local couple Clay and Kali Vansteel, and is sold in local retailers. Embrace that classic mountain ethos every time you dump this on your scrambled eggs and #sendit.

sendysauce.com

Vail Brewing Co.

Voted the Best Brewery in the Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley 2020, purchase cans at the EagleVail and Vail Village taprooms, or check local liquor stores.

vailbrewingco.com

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea roasts its beans in the Minturn cafe and roastery. It recently opened a new location in Beaver Creek Village.

Special to the Daily

The local roaster just opened a new spot in Beaver Creek, but the best place to buy beans and loose-leaf tea for the hot beverage enthusiast in your life is at the Minturn cafe/roastery.

vailcoffee.com

Arts & Entertainment

Alpine Arts Center

Mostly known for its art classes and selection of take-home supplies, the Edwards art store also sells paintings, to-go kits and more. It is also offering a Holiday Market featuring work from local artist and artisans from Friday, Dec. 4 through Tuesday, Dec. 8.

alpineartscenter.org

Artspace Workshop and Gallery

The gallery and studio space, run by Eagle ARTWalks organizer Tara Novak, shares paintings, ceramics and more created by local artists.

Facebook page

The Bookworm of Edwards

A wide selection of new releases, classics, non-fiction, cookbooks, children’s books and more will delight every reader on your list. A selection of gifts including puzzles, mugs and more rounds out the inventory.

bookwormofedwards.com

Eagle Valley Music and Comics

The Minturn record store may be small in square footage, but its record selection is quite large. It carries plenty of new releases, but some of its best selection comes from past Record Store Day releases, which are hard to find otherwise. The knowledgable staff will be able to assist with finding the perfect album for any type of vinyl junkie.

Facebook page