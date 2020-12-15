Gift Guide: 5 cannabis products for the ski bums in your life

There are some gifts that most people can enjoy: homemade holiday cookies, socks and … weed. And there are the obvious activities that most people in Eagle County enjoy: skiing or snowboarding.

Whether the people on your holiday shopping lists are bong rippers, edible fiends or somewhere in between, chances are they also love ripping down a few runs at Vail Mountain. And responsibly pairing pot with powder can make a day on the hill even better.

Here’s the Vail Daily’s cannabis gift guide for five different ski bums in your life.

The Back Bowl Shredder

The most intense person on the mountain, the Back Bowl Shredder is first in line at Gondola One and spends all day on the Sun Down Bowl. They think if you want to shred anything less than black diamond, you’re lame. Gift them Seed & Smith’s DART, which packs a punch without the fuss and is perfect for that big puff of vapor.

Shop the DART at Rocky Road Vail, 40928 Highway 6, Unit 2B, Avon, CO 81620

The Lodge Lounger

Ripple's Dissolvables come in three varieties: a 1:1 5 mg CBD/THC; 10 mg THC; and 20:1 CBD/THC.

Casey Russell

They’re not here to ski, and everyone knows it. The Lodge Lounger is perfectly happy partaking in après and (almost) prefers spending their day sipping something alcoholic in Vail Village. They want something easy, so give them the gift of versatility with Ripple Dissovables, which flavorlessly turns any beverage or meal into an edible.

Shop Ripple at Native Roots, 041290 Highway 6, Unit #B5, Avon, CO 81620

The Lazy Liftie

The Lazy Liftie quit their job to move across the country to be a ski bum years ago. Always hungover and a total townie, they need Spherex, a discreet vape to pass around to their buddies while they’re on the clock.

Shop Spherex at Rocky Road Vail, 40928 Highway 6, Unit 2B, Avon, CO 81620

The Southern Skiier

The Southern Skiier is straight off a flight from Texas and is easily spotted for their loud and proud home state pride. Don’t mess around with trying to buy them Colorado products: they’re happiest with Willie’s Reserve because they have to pay homage to their southern roots with the Willie Nelson-backed product.

Shop Willie’s at Roots Rx Eagle/Vail at 40690 US-6, Avon, Colorado, 81620, United States

The Lifelong Local

Veritas' flower is hand-grown and packaged in order to deliver customers a high-quality high.

Casey Russell

An Epic pass holder who always says, “I know the mountain like the back of my hand,” the Lifelong Local doesn’t need a map. Almost always complaining about the lines and tourists at Gondola One, smoke them up with Veritas Sueño, nicknamed “The State Flower of Colorado.”

Shop Veritas at Native Roots, 041290 Highway 6, Unit #B5, Avon, CO 81620