Girl PowHER Fashion Show returns Friday, first held in the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Girl PowHER Founder, Amanda Precourt and volunteer models thank the crows at 2018's fashion show.

Photo by Rex Keep|rexkeepphoto.com |

Everyone has their own idea of what’s fashionable, but one thing is for sure: supporting the young women of Eagle County has become something that is always in vogue at the annual YouthPower365 Girl PowHER Fashion Show.

Organizers say that’s why, this year, the annual Girl PowHER Fashion Show is moving to a new venue: The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Friday, March 6 at 3 p.m.

“We’ve had so much support for this event, and for the young women in our YouthPower365 Girl PowHER programming, that we felt it was time to take the fashion show to the big stage at the VPAC,” said Sarah Johnson, senior vice president of education and the arts for the Vail Valley Foundation.

The foundation hosts the event each year to benefit its YouthPower365 Girl PowHER programming. All fundraising will benefit YouthPower365’s Girl PowHER program.

This year’s event features après-ski with gourmet appetizers and cocktails, high-end looks for men and women in an atmosphere inspired by New York Fashion Week, and an optional onstage afterparty.

Girl PowHER is a project envisioned by local Amanda Precourt in 2007, with a mission to empower young women mentally, emotionally and physically. Girl PowHER works to promote school and community engagement and ensure each girl reaches her full potential. Together with the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365, Precourt has helped garner tremendous support for the programming throughout Eagle County, leading to more than 150 girls finding guidance and support through year-round camps and programs.

“The way this community comes out and supports our young women each year is heartening,” Precourt said. “We have a lot of work yet to do, but it’s incredible the progress we’ve already made in the Vail Valley to make sure that each young woman has the support network they need to navigate the teen years and young adulthood.”

Tickets start at $125, and options are available for individuals and businesses to show their support for young women of the valley by sponsoring at a variety of levels. Learn more about Girl PowHER programming and the Fashion Show at YouthPower365.org/gp-fashion-show.

If you go…

What: The Girl PowHER Fashion Show

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

When: March 6, 3-6 p.m., not including onstage afterparty

Cost: $125, sponsorships available

More information: Visit youthpower365.org.