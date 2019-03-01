Girl PowHER fashion show set to take place at Marriot, March 8 at 3 p.m.

What: Girl PowHER Fashion Show with looks from Perch, Garbarini, Gorsuch, Grey Salt and Axel’s.

Apres ski is a daily ritual during ski season here, but very few apres events are as much fun as the Girl PowHER fashion show, which pairs local fashions with local celebrities for a haute couture afternoon at the Marriot on Friday at 3 p.m.

The Girl PowHER fashion show is not only a hot ticket in town, it's also a critical fundraiser for the valley to rally in support of young women in Eagle County. It also happens to take place on the 2019 International Women's Day.

Girl PowHER founder Amanda Precourt said International Women's Day is the ideal date to celebrate Girl PowHER, which empowers young women mentally, emotionally and physically to promote school and community engagement, has come in recent years.

"I had a vision that we could do more for our young women to strengthen them, embolden them, and help them take on the challenges of young adulthood," Precourt said in a press release. "This valley has come together behind that vision in a way that is so incredible, it's something that speaks volumes about our community."

The organization has thrived as part of the Vail Valley Foundation's YouthPower365 education programming. YouthPower365 is the education arm of the Vail Valley Foundation, and Girl PowHER is one of many programs that YouthPower365 provides in support of Eagle County's young people and families.

The annual Girl PowHER fundraiser began as a boutique fashion show, and has grown to become one of the most sought-after tickets of the season, helping raise over $150,000 for Girl PowHER programming in 2018.

The event's success has been bolstered by its fantastic fashion lineup, which includes looks from Perch, Garbarini, Gorsuch, Grey Salt and Axels. These looks will sparkle as men's and women's models present them on the runway.

A paddle raise and other fundraising opportunities will complement the evening, and from 5 to 6 p.m., guests can shop the looks at pop-up stores, enjoy tunes from Erin Stereo, and sip cocktails. Then it's on to The Remedy bar for the afterparty.

Support the young women of Eagle County by buying tickets or sponsorship packages at youthpower365.org/event/girl-powher-fashion-show/.