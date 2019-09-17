Give yourself a relaxing massage at the Vail Athletic Club’s Yamuna Body Rolling Workshop

Jen Tracy Hooker is a certified yoga teacher and Yamuna Body Rolling instructor.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Athletic Club’s Yamuna Body Rolling workshop with Jen Tracy Hooker will return on Friday, Sept. 20.

Held from 4:30 – 6 p.m., Yamuna Body Rolling is health, fitness and massage rolled into one. Lying over 6 to 10-inch balls, participants can stretch, tone and realign the entire body. Yamuna can help discover ways to improve posture and relieve back, neck and shoulder pain or tension.

Hooker is a 300-hour certified yoga teacher who has been certified in Yamuna Body Rolling for 15 years. She teaches with enthusiasm, joy and the passion to help others get as much out of their practice as they can and encourages her students to take responsibility for nurturing themselves.

“When I discovered Yamuna Body Rolling over 20 years ago, I immediately realized the amazing benefits for my body,” said Hooker. “Getting on the ball is so easy, it doesn’t require any knowledge or skills ahead of time so anyone can do it and it feels so good. It’s literally like giving yourself a deep, relaxing massage anywhere and anytime you want.”

Open to all skill levels, the class is $20 for Vail Athletic Club members or $25 for the general public.

For more information or to register, call 970-476-7960 or visit https://vailathleticclub.com.