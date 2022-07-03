Glenwood Springs farmer’s market closes after 17 seasons

A recent farmer’s market in Glenwood Springs.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs farmer’s market is no more, an organizer said in a Saturday news release.

“After 17 years of providing a place for the community to gather, listen to music and buy from local vendors, Glenwood’s Downtown Market is closing,” organizer Cindy Svatos said in the release. “The City of Glenwood Springs notified the Market that their special use permit was revoked on June 30, 2022.”

The city released an announcement Friday that next week’s market was canceled but did not address anything about the market closing for good.

The closure comes after an incident that took place on Tuesday when a vendor’s propane tank ignited and caused a flash fire, injuring another vendor, the release states.

“Our thoughts are with the injured vendor and we wish him a speedy recovery,” Svatos said in the release. “It was a regrettable and unfortunate incident and the result is we have lost this incredible asset for our community.”

Glenwood’s Downtown Market took place every Tuesday from June-September, starting in 2005 at Centennial Park.

“We moved to Seventh Street in 2020. The Market was known for attracting local vendors who provided fresh produce, freshly baked breads, and other products made in Colorado,” Svatos said in the release. “We would like to thank you, Glenwood Springs, for allowing us to be a part of your community.”