Glenwood Springs offers ghost walks on weekends through historic cemetery

The Glenwood Springs historic ghost walk tours took a hiatus last year.

Post Independent file photo | Post Independent file photo

After a year hiatus, the Glenwood Springs Historical Society is bringing back the Historic Ghost Walk through Linwood Cemetery in Glenwood Springs. Making a return for a 19th year, the walk will take place on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26. Tours head up the hill by lantern light to the old cemetery where costumed actors portray pioneers from Glenwood Springs’ past.

Board member Clara Miller is leading the event this year and has recruited new actors.

“We are looking good on ‘ghosts’ this year, and we encourage anyone who is interested to contact the museum,” Miller said.

Tours are scheduled for 6:30, 7:15 and 8 p.m. The 6:30 tour is recommended for families with children, but the society said bringing kids younger than 5 is not recommended. Each tour is limited to 30 people.

Participants need to carry lanterns or flashlights for the moderately strenuous 1⁄3-mile hike to the cemetery. Once at the cemetery, the terrain is hilly and mildly strenuous. Appropriate footwear and clothing for possible inclement weather is recommended.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and older and students ages 5-18, and $15 for Glenwood Springs Historical Society members. Homemade cookies and hot apple cider will be served at the bottom of the hill after each tour.

The Ghost Walk is a fundraiser for the Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum.

For more information, call the museum at 970-945-4448 or email museumoffice@rof.net. To reserve spaces and buy tickets, visit glenwoodhistory.com.