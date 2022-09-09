Go MAPS music label releases new song written by young artist

KJ Evans was chosen from the group as the first Institute artist to record an original song in the Shakedown Bar Studio in Vail.

Courtesy photo

The Eagle County nonprofit organization, Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society (MAPS) recently launched its music mentoring program, the MAPS Institute of Modern Music with the inaugural Vail Youth Music Showcase, a free outdoor community concert that took place on Aug. 13.

Following the day-long program of music mentoring and rehearsals, 14 young artists took the stage and performed alongside professional musicians that served as mentors and coaches. One youth musician, KJ Evans was chosen from the group as the first Institute artist to record an original song in the Shakedown Bar Studio in Vail. That song, titled “Watch Who You Cross” was released Friday on the Go MAPS Music record label.

“I’m really proud of how this track came out,” said Evans, who wrote and performed on the song’s recording. “Everybody worked really hard, and it was a super fun day working with MAPS and everyone else who was able to contribute their talents to making this happen.”

“I have been wanting to make a more grungy and gritty song lately and that’s where the inspiration for this music came in,” said Evans. “I really liked how the grunge and punk women of the ’90s and 2000s sang about harnessing your spirituality and then used that to their advantage to express themselves in a grittier way.”

Go MAPS Music is planning several more recording sessions this fall with MAPS artists, some of which include young musicians from the MAPS Institute of Modern Music. Go MAPS Music released its first single in May 2022, and Evans’ “Watch Who You Cross” is the 10th recording to drop on the new music label. The new song also features Scott Rednor (guitars and bass) and Will Trask (drums).

“Watch Who You Cross” is now available on all listening platforms. A full-length tracking video will also be released on the MAPS YouTube channel. Visit GoMAPSMusic.org/music-label to learn more.