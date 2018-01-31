Golden Dragon Acrobats soar into Beaver Creek Feb. 2-3

BEAVER CREEK — The Golden Dragon Acrobats enact feats so daring and unimaginable, you must see it to believe it.

Recognized worldwide as today's premier Chinese acrobatic touring company, the Golden Dragon Acrobats will perform three astounding and spectacular shows at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Friday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 3, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $48 for adults and $32 for children and are available now at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. Also available is a family four-pack offer for $120. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

About the acrobats

The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent a long-running tradition of Chinese acrobatics that dates back to more than 25 centuries ago. In China, the ancient art of acrobatics evolved over the centuries to incorporate many different types of performance, including dance, opera, martial arts and impressive displays of athleticism. Today, the Golden Dragon Acrobats combine acrobatics, traditional dance, theater, pageantry and ancient and contemporary music to present a show that amazes and astonishes audiences around the globe.

Founded in 1967 by family members of current artistic director Danny Chang, the Golden Dragon Acrobats have performed in more than 65 countries across five continents. The acrobatic troupe made its official Broadway debut in 2005 and has received two New York Drama Desk Award nominations for its multiple Broadway performances.

"When the Golden Dragon Acrobats come to town, the wonders stack up," says The New York Times. "These touring acrobats from China know how to keep topping themselves."

As part of the VPAC Winter Family Series, this family-friendly show is for all ages. Acrobatic routines performed on chairs stacked 10 stories high, contortionists back bending into inconceivable positions, tumblers flying high into the air — the Golden Dragon Acrobats bring the ancient art form of Chinese acrobatics to life before your very eyes.

Visit http://www.vilarpac.org to learn more.