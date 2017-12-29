Golden Globes watch party at Cinema Social benefits St. Jude

If you go …

VAIL — Celebrate the Golden Globe Awards in style at the St. Jude Red Carpet for Hope gala on Sunday, Jan. 7, at the recently reopened Cinema Social inside Hotel Talisa, a benefit for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Following a red carpet reception, attendees will enjoy a live telecast of the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, a silent auction, cocktails and appetizers as well as a program featuring the inspiring stories of local St. Jude patients and their families.

Individual tickets are free, thanks to sponsors, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

Register online at stjude.org/red carpet. Follow the activities online by using #stjuderedcarpet on Instagram and Twitter.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop working until no child dies from cancer.