Gondola dining experience at Blue Plate raise $25,000 for Pink Vail

There's a new way to dine at The Blue Plate in Avon. Owners Adam and Elli Roustom are now offering an exclusive dining experience in two vintage gondolas nestled on the restaurant's East patio. Refurbished with old European wood by Arrigoni Woods and traditional Austrian textiles, each private cabin embodies the luxurious warmth of a Alpine chalet.

Up to four guests will be able to choose between two special menus: an Alpine menu or Chef's tasting menu. The alpine menu will feature European charcuterie, traditional fondue with imported cheeses, crispy Austrian schnitzel and apple strudel. The Chef's tasting menu is determined weekly by Adam. He bases his menu on the freshest seasonal ingredients and enjoys being creative with the colors and flavors in his dishes. Both menus will be four courses, and guests may choose to add wine pairings.

The new Blue Plate gondolas were presented for the first time at an exclusive fundraising dinner to benefit Pink Vail on Feb. 27, and the first two four-course dinner reservations in the gondolas were auctioned off to support the charity. The party also featured a five-course menu, elite silent auction and live music by the Fabulous Femmes and the Sam Bee trio. The event raised more than $25,000 for the Shaw Cancer Center via the Pink Vail Charity, which is one of the highest individual event donations the organization has received.

If you are interested in making a reservation in the new dining gondolas, visit http://www.blueplateavon.com/chefs-tasting-gondolas.