Goodbye fall, hello winter: 15 winter events coming to Vail, Beaver Creek

From Burton US Open in Vail to Birds of Prey at Beaver Creek, here’s a list of events coming to Vail and Beaver Creek this winter.

Oct. 25-27

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap

Celebrating 50 years, the annual SSCV Ski & Snowboard Swap has all of the gear you need for the upcoming winter. From skis and snowboards to helmets, gloves and goggles — used and new — everything is available for great prices. A portion of proceeds benefit Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. Sell your gear by dropping off accepted items on one of three days leading up to the event. Visit http://www.vailskiswap.com for more information and details about how to sell your gear.

Dobson Ice Arena in Vail is filled with all sorts of winter gear during the annual Ski and Snowboard Swap.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Oct. 26

2019 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Induction

The Class of 2019 includes Aspen’s Gretchen Bleiler, an Olympic silver medalist in halfpipe in 2006; Jeff Gorsuch, an Aspen ski retailer and philanthropist; the late Martin Hart, who helped transform Steamboat Springs; Steve Raymond, co-founder of the Adaptive Spirit program; and the Pioneer Hall of Fame selection Jake Hoeschler, of Winter Park, who revolutionized the ski retail industry with his exclusive ski liability insurance program. Tickets for the gala, taking place at Vail Marriott Mountain Resort in Lionshead, are $325, with tables of 10 available starting at $3,750. A $250 individual ticket is also available but doesn’t include seating location preference. Visit http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org or call 970-476-1876 for tickets or more information. The Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame is located in Vail.

Gretchen Bleiler won silver at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy, and finished her historic snowboarding career with four X Games golds. She will be inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame in October.

Nov. 15

Vail Mountain Opening Day

New this year, early-season snowmaking efforts shift from Lionshead toward Gondola One, with the largest snowmaking project currently underway in North America happening at Vail Mountain — on pace to be the largest ever completed in a one-year span. First to open will be Swingsville and Ramshorn. Get those legs ready, skis waxed and be ready for Day 1. Visit http://www.vail.com

Vail Mountain is scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 15.

Vail Resorts

Nov. 27

Beaver Creek Opening Day

A day at Beaver Creek is never complete without Cookie Time — including Opening Day. The lifts are scheduled to start turning at Beaver Creek the day before Thanksgiving. The 15th annual Cookie Competition takes place at 2 p.m. leading up to the regular — and daily — 3 p.m. Cookie Time at Beaver Creek. Visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Beaver Creek is scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 27 — the day before Thanksgiving.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Select Fridays throughout the winter

10th Mountain Legacy Parade

Skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division Ski Trooper uniforms perform a torchlight ski down Vail Mountain to the base of Gondola One followed by a parade of military veterans through Vail Village and more. Dates are Fridays: Nov. 29; Dec. 27; Jan. 3 and 17; Feb. 14; and March 6. For more information, visit http://www.vail.com.

Military veteran dressed as traditional 10th Mountain Division soldiers march down Bridge Street during a 10th Mountain Legacy Parade last winter. Legacy Parades return to Vail during select Fridays this winter.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Dec. 5-8

Birds of Prey World Cup at Beaver Creek

Ranked as the No. 1 overall stop by the athletes and coaches who participate, Birds of Prey brings men’s World Cup super-G, downhill and giant slalom races to Beaver Creek. In addition to the fastest men on skis racing down Beaver Creek’s Birds of Prey, the event includes live music, beer tastings, ski films, parties and more. Visit http://www.bcworldcup.com.

The world’s fastest men on skis come to Beaver Creek each year for Birds of Prey World Cup races. This year’s races are Dec. 5-8.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Dec. 12-15

Vail Snow Days

This four-day festival brings free music to Ford Park in Vail, in-town and on-mountain early season specials, après and after-dark parties, an expo village and more. Musical acts are TBD. Visit http://www.vailsnowdays.com.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats were one of the big-name acts at last year’s Vail Snow Days festival. This year’s Snow Days are scheduled for Dec. 12-15.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Dec. 14-31

Vail Holidays

A two-week celebration, Vail Holidays takes place in December and includes Vail Snow Days; activities for kids including ice skating and cookie decorating; the annual tree lighting ceremony and lantern walk at Vail Mountain; a New Year’s Eve fireworks show; and more. Get in the holiday spirit this year with Vail Holidays. Visit http://www.vail.com.

Vail Holidays features lots of activities to keep kids entertained.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Feb. 14-18

Vail Legacy Days

Vail Legacy Days is a four-day celebration of the rich history of Vail and the legacy left by its founders, former members of the 10th Mountain Division and the community members that made Vail what it is today. Celebrate the legacy of Vail with the 10th Mountain Parade, 75th anniversary Riva Ridge Ski Down and more. Visit http://www.vail.com.

Vail Legacy Days celebrates the rich history of Vail in February.

Special to the Daily

Feb. 22

Talon’s Challenge at Beaver Creek

You vs. 26,266 vertical feet at Beaver Creek — are you up for the Talon’s Challenge? The 17th annual Talon’s Challenge pits skiers and snowboards against 14 black and double black diamond runs — totaling over 26,000 vertical feet — in one day. Celebrate the accomplishment at the après party at Talon’s restaurant. Visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Are you up for the Talon’s Challenge this year?

Townsend Bessent | Daily file photo |

Feb. 24-29

Burton US Open

Returning to Vail, the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships bring the best men and women in the world to the halfpipe and slopestyle courses on Vail Mountain. The five-day event features free music, a party at Dobson Ice Arena and activities for kids, including a learn-to-ride Riglet Park and Burton Girls Ride Days. Visit http://www.vail.com.

The Burton US Open returns to Vail in February, bringing the world’s best male and female snowboarders to town.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaild

March 26-29

17th annual Vail Film Festival

The Vail Film Festival brings impressive, unique films to Vail each year, from documentaries to shorts to features. Organizers of the Vail Film Festival each year focus on promoting women in the industry. Mix in some films with your ski days March 26-29. Visit http://www.vailfilmfestival.com.

“Once Upon a River” showed at the Vail Film Festival in August. The Vail Film Festival returns in March.

Special to the Daily

March 28

Pink Vail

Vail Mountain turns pink every year on Pink Vail, a fundraiser that brings nearly 3,000 people dressed in pink together to benefit the Shaw Cancer Center. Participants range in age from 1 to 95 years old, including cancer survivors. Watch out for Team Double Stuffed — a top fundraising team every year. The day includes checkpoints across the mountain, live music, a headquarters at the base and lots of pink. Visit http://www.pinkvail.com.

Pink Vail brings together cancer fighters, survivors as well as friends and family who ride in memory of loved ones.

Weekly file photo

April 1-4

Taste of Vail

The annual Taste of Vail brings together three essentials in life: food, drink and skiing. The four-day festival includes a Debut of Rosé 2020/First Taste of 2019 Rosé event; American Lamb Cook-Off & Aprés Ski Tasting; Grand Tasting; and Mountain Top Tasting. Visit http://www.tasteofvail.com. Ticket prices vary by event.

Taste of Vail’s Mountain Top Tasting brings together cozy spring dishes, decadent desserts and wines chosen for outdoor sipping.

Townsend Bessent | Townsend@vaildaily.com

April 10-19

Spring Back to Vail

The annual Spring Back to Vail is a celebration of the changing of the seasons and features the World Pond Skimming Championships at Lake Golden Peak, free live music and more heading into the final days of the ski season.

A snowboarder tries to skim across the pond at the base of Golden Peak for the World Pond Skimming Championship at Spring Back to Vail.

Photo Courtesy Vail Resorts

Closing Days

Vail: April 29

April 29 Beaver Creek: April 12

Check out the Vail Daily’s on-mountain snow report this winter, On the Hill, available on http://www.VailDaily.com and YouTube.

Ross Leonhart | rleonhart@vaildaily.com

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.