GoPro Mountain Games announces Deer Tick, Twiddle among artists for free weekend concerts

Twiddle performed at the2019 Bonfire Block Party the night after headlining Red Rocks.

Jay Blakesberg | Special to the Daily

GoPro Mountain Games has announced the lineup for the weekend concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. The biggest names on the bill are Deer Tick and Twiddle.

On Thursday, June 4, Bluegrass Superjam plays with The Ghost of Paul Revere. On Friday, June 5, Andy Frasco and the U.N. opens for Deer Tick, and on Saturday, June 6, Twiddle plays with Mihali.

Also in concerts that weekend is Michael Franti & Spearhead. While not part of the official GoPro Mountain Games artist lineup, the concert serves as an unofficial closing party to the weekend of summer fun and opens the summer season at the amphitheater. This show is ticketed.

Bluegrass Superjam is a superband consisting of Andy Thorn and Drew Emmit from Leftover Salmon, Adam Aijala from Yonder Mountain String Band, Jake Simpson from the Lil Smokies and Garrett Sayers from the Motet.

Deer Tick’s party-brand of twangy indie rock merges influences from punk and folk that sounds like the band’s Rhode Island roots.

Twiddle, a favorite among the intersection of bluegrass and jam bands, also brings East Coast flavors with Vermont roots. They’re hailed as a great live band — they have released four live albums, and three of them were from 2019 — and played Bonfire Block Party last year. It also played the Burton US Open in 2017.

All concerts are free to attend in the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Openers start at 7 p.m. and headliners start at 9 p.m. The GoPro Mountain Games are held in Vail from Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7. Tickets for the Michael Franti show can be purchased at gfravail.com.