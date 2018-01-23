GoPro Mountain Games announces musical lineup, new venue layout & registration launch

Registration opnes Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. online or in person at the GoPro booth at Denver’s Outdoor Retailer, giving athletes a chance for a 10 percent extra-early-bird discount if they register in the first 24 hours of launch.

VAIL — The GoPro Mountain Games are four months away, but organizers of the annual event bringing together athletes and spectators (don't forget the dogs) announced Tuesday, Jan. 23, some big news — the musical lineup, new venue layout and registration openings.

With nine different sports, more than 25 events, live concerts and more than 70,000 spectators, the GoPro Mountain Games get under way June 7-10 in Vail.

"The GoPro Mountain Games encapsulate everything we love about mountain lifestyle. There is so much enthusiasm, energy and excitement around mountain culture, and it all comes together at the GoPro Mountain Games to kick off summer each June," said Dave Dressman, VP of sales and sponsorship for the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which hosts the event in Vail each year. "We've got a music lineup and some plans for 2018 that ought to make this year even better than ever before."

Registration opens Jan. 26

Vail Valley Foundation organizers are kicking off registration Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. online or in person at the GoPro booth at Denver's Outdoor Retailer, giving athletes a chance for a 10 percent extra-early-bird discount if they register in the first 24 hours of launch.

It also serves as a good reason to start training for any of the numerous events offered at the Mountain Games; including the Ultimate Mountain Challenge, the 10K Spring Runoff, the XC Mountain Bike, the SUP Surf Cross, the 2 Fly X-Stream fly fishing contest, the Downriver Kayak Sprint, a full slate of yoga offerings, and much, much more.

Cost for registration varies from $15 up to $250, depending on the event. Not every event will be open for registration, as Dock Dogs does its own registraion; slackline is an invitational event; World Cup climbing is for people on the World Cup climbing tour; and the disc golf location is still being worked out.

With climbing slated as a new event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games, the eyes of the world will also be on the GoPro Mountain Games' World Cup climbing competition, the only IFSC World Cup held on U.S. soil. Citizen climbers can sign up to climb and compete at the very same venue as the 2020 Olympic hopefuls and future Olympians. Not just in climbing, but also in trail running, kayaking, SUP, mountain biking, cycling and endurance competition, the world's best mountain athletes are once again expected to gather in Vail for this renowned celebration of sports, music and culture.

"For some folks it's the first time they've ever seen anything like it, or witnessed some of these sports in person. Others have been competing with us since the event began, or come from other mountainous parts of the world to compete," Dressman said. "For everyone — beginners to seasoned pros — the Mountain Games are a place to come together, side-by-side, and enjoy the lifestyle that makes life in the mountains so special."

Athletes can find the event that's right for them and register for most Mountain Games events at http://www.mountaingames.com. More events open March 1, and additional news, updates and announcements are expected throughout the spring as the event takes its final shape.

GoPro Mountains of Music lineup announced

The Vail Valley Foundation also revealed a first look at the lineup for the free GoPro Mountains of Music concert series, which will fill Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater with music and vitality in the evenings after competition.

Chris Robinson, known for his front-man role with The Black Crowes, kicks off the weekend of free concerts together with The Chris Robinson Brotherhood. The Playing for Change Band, a worldwide collaborative of musicians with tens of millions of views on YouTube, plays Friday and Saturday night; the 8-piece Alabama soul-funk group St. Paul and the Broken Bones headline Friday night and Nashville's dynamic rockers The Wood Brothers headline Saturday night.

Thursday, June 7

7:15 p.m. TBA

8:45 p.m. Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Friday, June 8

6 p.m. TBA

7:15 p.m. Playing for Change Band

9 p.m. St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Saturday, June 9

6 p.m. Bonfire dub

7:15 p.m. Playing for Change Band

9 p.m. The Wood Brothers

Venue enhancements

Spectators, families, and dog-lovers will also love the Mountain Games' new venue layout, which will provide a more spectator-friendly and spacious location for the always-popular DockDogs competitions in Lionshead. Kids' Adventure Village will move to Golden Peak.

"The DockDogs competition has become so popular over the years for spectators," Dressman said. "The move to Lionshead is a perfect fit, and it also means we can create a more dynamic Kids' Adventure Village at Golden Peak, an ideal location where kids and families will have plenty of room to play in a fun, safe, and easy-to-access environment."

Kids' Adventure Village features a wonderland for families with kids of all ages and will include a new set up for the popular kids' climbing wall, kayak tank, stand-up paddleboard tanks, games, crafts and more.

The GoPro Mountain Games return to Vail June 7-10. For more information visit http://www.mountaingames.com.