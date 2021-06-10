GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Pride in the Park, art walks, baseball and more: Tricia’s weekend picks 6/11/21

Even though summer doesn’t officially begin until the summer solstice on June 20, it feels like summer in the Vail Valley. Amazing weather, outdoors events and a return to seeing people actually in person is creating an electric atmosphere of fun and enjoyment. Let’s get right to this weekend’s activities.

GoPro Mountain Games

A few things will be different due to COVID-19 at the GoPro Mountain Games, but the vibe will still be full on stoke.

Daily File Photo

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the postponement and, ultimately, the cancellation of the GoPro Mountain Games last summer. This year, the event that really kicks off the summer is back with a few changes, but many of the events and activities you know and love about the Mountain Games remain the same. Here’s what will be different this year:

Fewer tents and sponsor activations in the L.L. Bean Gear Town

No climbing events this year

No slackline competitions

No Outdoor Reels film series

No in-person photo contest

But even though there are a few nos, there are plenty of yeses during the GoPro Mountain Games and multiple reasons why you won’t want to miss the multi-day event this year. The athletes, art, mountains and music are back.

The GoPro Mountain Games brings in some of the top athletes in each discipline represented. And, even if you are a weekend warrior or a novice at a sport, you are riding or running rapids on the same course as the pros. You’ll also find athletes that may be really good at another sport, but they are in town for the fun and revelry of the events provide. Take Brooke Laich for example. The Canadian NHL star is coming back to compete in competitions that will allow his dog, Kona, to participate. For more on the athletes, go to mountaingames.com/athletes-to-watch .

Speaking of dogs, Lionshead will be the place to be to check out Dock Dogs. From Big Air to Speed Retrieve, the K9 Superwall to Dueling Dogs, it’s going to be an awesome time for the whole family.

The Amp will host the GoProMountains of Music concerts at night. Yonder Mountain String Band hit the stage on Thursday and both of the Bob Weir and Wolf Bros shows on Friday and Saturday have been sold out. But look for live music sprinkled all throughout the day. Look for the schedule of acts at mountaingames.com/music .

Take a look at the entire lineup of events, vendors, a map, music and more at mountaingames.com .

Gondola One open

Vail Mountain will open Gondola One this Friday through Sunday during the GoPro Mountain Games. Gondola One and the Eagle Bahn Gondola open daily for the summer season on June 19.

Jack Affleck

Vail Resorts announced that Gondola One will be open Friday through Sunday. Gondola One in Vail Village and the Eagle Bahn Gondola will be open for the summer season on June 19.

Stop by the ticket office at Mountain Plaza, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Gondola operating hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2021/22 Epic & Epic Local Pass Holders receive complimentary Scenic Gondola Rides. Get your 2021/22 Epic Pass now and enjoy Epic Mountain Rewards with discounts on food, lodging, golf and bike rentals.

Kids Ride Free – One child under 12 rides free with the purchase of an adult ticket

Lunch and Ride – combine your lunch and lift ticket

Grab & Go – food and beverage will be available at Sarge’s Deck.

No Bike Hauls –Gondola One and Eagle Bahn Gondola will offer bike hauls once open for the summer season on June 19.

Go to epicpass.com for more details or stop by the ticket office at Mountain Plaza in Vail Village.

Art Happenings

Art Around Avon

Come and see the nine new sculptures that have been placed around Avon this Friday at the Art Around Avon event. Enjoy a self-guided tour between 6 and 7:30 p.m. and meet the artists behind the sculptures. The artists are primarily from Colorado and were selected by a jury of art professionals. The art will be for sale this year and a new collection of art in Avon will be created each year. For more information go to discoveravon.org .

Second Friday ARTwalk in Eagle

Every second Friday of the month, head to historic downtown Eagle for the ARTwalk presented by EagleARTS and the downtown businesses from 5 to 8 p.m. It’s fun to see how everyone comes together – galleries, shops, and restaurants – to offer art exhibitions, live music, interactive activities, sales, and specials that guarantee a fun evening out on Broadway Street.

Broadway will be closed between Grand Avenue and 4th Street where local artists and businesses will have booths so you can stroll freely on a warm summer night while seeing friends and neighbors while supporting local businesses.

The Vail Valley Art Guild will be hosting an exhibit at its Eagle Gallery at 108 Second Street of original art, ceramics, woodworking and photography. Mountain Lifestyle Properties will be hosting an Art Lounge featuring photographer Sean Boggs. The EagleARTS@ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery will feature ceramic works by Elise Landreaux plus 13 other local fine art and ceramic artists and jewelers.

The food trucks will be back this month, too and look for the climbing wall from Eagle Climbing and Fitness and aerial acrobatics performances by P.L.A.Y. For more information, visit eaglearts.org or search for the Summer 2nd Friday ARTwalks event on Facebook or contact EagleARTs at (970) 445-2766.

The Second Friday ARTwalk happens in downtown Eagle from 5 to 8 p.m.

Special to the Daily

Pride in the Park

For the second year in a row, the Eagle County Pride Committee is putting on Pride in the Park this Saturday at Nottingham Park. This event is open to the whole community, whether you identify as LGBTQIA, and gives everyone the opportunity to celebrate equality in the high country.

“We want this year’s Pride in the Park to not only celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, but also bring everyone in our community, queer or not, out to celebrate what we have all overcome this year,” said Madison Partridge, marketing and events manager for Mountain Youth.

The event will feature local speakers Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, local LGBTQ+ Youth, Speak Up Reach Out, Red Ribbon Project, and founder of Pride in the Park, Britney Rose. There will also be a Drag Queen show with five queens performing, one is local and the others are from Denver and Grand Junction. The parade will be a celebratory walk around Nottingham Park followed by a dance party.

Schedule of Events

12 p.m. – Yoga in the park with Jose Pablo and music provided by Kirby

1 p.m. – Pride and Prada Fashion Show hosted by Mountain Youth

2 p.m. – Local Speakers

4 p.m. – DRAG SHOW

5 p.m. – Pride Parade

6 p.m. – Dance Party by Powderhaus

“Our hope for this event is to create more visibility and acceptance in our community. We want our youth and adults to feel comfortable being who they are and know that they are supported,” Partridge said.

For more information, go to the Pride in the Park events page on Facebook .

Celebrate Adam Palmer

Friends and family will gather in Eagle for a day of celebrating Adam Palmer.

Special to the Daily

On Feb. 1, the valley lost three locals in an avalanche while backcountry skiing. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the life of Adam Palmer will be celebrated on Saturday.

The event has been deemed “Do the Day Adam’s Way” with friends and loved ones participating in activities that were dear to Palmer’s heart. After a memorial service at 10 a.m. at the Eagle Town Park, family and friends will be invited to “surf and turf,” a phrase Palmer used when he would ride the waves in the Eagle River Park and then ride his bike on the trails surrounding Eagle.

Palmer was a longtime Eagle County government employee, Eagle Town Council member, former president of the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition and a board member of Holy Cross Energy.

To honor Palmer, his family asks that you wear casual and fun beach styles. The day will conclude with tunes from Hardscrabble, a band Palmer played in, at Bonfire Brewing on Saturday night.

Pet Adoptions

Are you looking for a pet? Check out the Tail Rally in the Vail Valley at the Inn at Riverwalk in Edwards this weekend.

The Inn at Riverwalk, which encourages guests to bring their four-legged pals along during their stay, has teamed up with the Rifle Animal Shelter to help dogs find their forever home.

The first three dogs adopted will go home with a swag bag of treats from Smart Cookie Barkery and toys from Kong. There will also be discounts and swag from local pet-friendly vendors.

Friday:

Dog Adoption with Rifle Animal Shelter 4 pm – 7 pm

Yappy Hour 4 – 7 p.m.

Training Tips with Mountain Spirit K9’s Alexandria Knapp

Saturday:

Dog Adoption with Rifle Animal Shelter 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

MUTTmosa Bar 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – refreshments for humans and dogs

For more information, go to the Inn at Riverwalk’s Facebook Event page .

Baseball & Softball Opening Day Festival

Mountain Recreation’s Softball and Baseball Opening Day Festival is on Saturday.

Special to the Daily

Let’s play ball!

Mountain Recreation is ready to get the kids back out on the ball fields and want you to join them. This Saturday kicks off the 2021 Mountain Rec Youth Baseball and Softball teams at opening day with team introductions, games, family activities and music.

“We really want the entire community to join us, not just the families of kids playing. We have a ton of new activities for all ages and we’ll have free food. We’ll also be cutting the ribbon to officially open the new restroom and concession building at the Eagle Sports Complex,” said Scott Robinson of Mountain Recreation.

Come out and enjoy America’s summer pastime and support the youth this weekend.

Schedule of Events

8:15 – 9 a.m. – Players and coaches arrive

9:15 – 9:45 a.m. – Team and player introductions

10 a.m. – Games begin

10 a.m. – Family friendly games, inflatables, speed pitch, concessions and more

For more information, check out the Facebook events page .