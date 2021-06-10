GoPro Mountains of Music Concert Preview

The Johnny Schleper band will play two shows at this year’s GoPro Mountains of Music at the GoPro Mountain Games.

The GoPro Mountain Games is hosting four days of live in-person concerts from Thursday, June 10th through Sunday, June 13th. Featuring an exciting lineup of local and national artists, the GoPro Mountains of Music event includes 19 free daytime shows at Lionshead and Vail Village, as well as three evening performances at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Events kick off at the Solaris Plaza in Vail Village on Thursday at 1 p.m. with a performance by guitar virtuoso and folk artist Tyler Grant. A Denver native, Grant released two albums in 2019 and has gained international renown for his flatpicking guitar style. Grant will be followed by The Johnny Schleper Band, founded by Vail Valley native Johnny Schleper. The band will play two shows, one at 3 p.m. and one at 5 p.m., featuring a mix of covers and original songs.

Over in Lionshead on Thursday, Dave Tucker and his Imaginary Band will be performing at 3:30 p.m. on the ice rink in Lionshead Mall. Tucker utilizes looped recordings of himself playing different parts of a song to mimic the effect of a multi-piece band, hence the “imaginary” aspect of his band’s name.

After a day of free music under the sun, the Yonder Mountain String Band will take the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at 6 p.m. Ticket holders can watch the sun go down while enjoying the band’s innovative take on bluegrass music. The band recently recorded their ninth studio album, scheduled to release later this year, and will be debuting new material to audiences throughout the summer.

Friday in Vail Village begins at 11:30 a.m. with Turntable Revue, a local band featuring a brother and sister duo from Minturn. The afternoon will feature two performances by Rapidgrass, a high-energy bluegrass band, at 2:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Solaris Plaza. That same day, the Colorado bluegrass band Hardscrabble will be playing at 2 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. in Lionshead.

Saturday at Solaris Plaza opens with an 11:30 a.m. performance by The Altitones, a local six-piece band that defies a single genre and plays music ranging from blues to reggae to 80’s dance bops. The Altitones will play again at 4 p.m. in Lionshead. The Shakedown Family Band, derived from Vail Village’s Shakedown Bar, will team up with members of The Motet to put on two shows at 2:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m in the village. The Boxcar Lords will be taking the stage in Lionshead on Saturday at 11:30 a.m and 1:30 p.m.

The weekend closes out with Sunday performances by BABAUX and the Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue. BABAUX is set to play at 10 a.m. in Vail Village and 1:30 p.m. in Lionshead. The Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue will play at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in Vail Village, and will feature performances by guitarist Rob Eaton and other special guests.

Bob Weir, founding member of the Grateful Dead, is headlining on Friday and Saturday evening at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Tickets are already sold out for these performances.

For more information on the weekend’s concert events and Yonder Mountain String Band ticket purchases, visit mountaingames.com/music.