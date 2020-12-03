Gore Creek Kitchen adds hot catered meals for six to fast-casual menu
The Grand Hyatt Vail’s Gore Creek Kitchen food truck, positioned right next to Chair 20, opened up for the winter season in November, but this month brings a new addition to the fast-casual menu.
Starting Friday, Dec. 4, Gore Creek Kitchen is serving full hot meal kits for six people, complete with menu options for all types of dinners, from comforting Italian to backyard barbecue. All options except the Grill Pack cost $100.
Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance by calling 970-479-1033 or emailing emily.block@hyatt.com. Pickup is between 4 to 6 p.m. daily.
The catered meal options include:
- Fiesta Party: chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, stewed chipotle black beans, cilantro sour cream, churros with chocolate dipping sauce with a vegetarian option of bean and cheese enchiladas
- Italian Dinner: beef lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad, fresh cookies with a vegetarian option of eggplant parmesan
- Mediterranean: lamb kebab, chopped chicken shawarma, tabbouleh salad, smoked garlic hummus with pita, cinnamon rice pudding with a vegetarian option of falafel with tzatziki and seared red pepper eggplant
- Barbecue: pecan smoked baby back ribs (two racks), baked potato salad, creamy mac-n-cheese, fresh chocolate chip cookies with a vegetarian option of sticky BBQ black bean patty and seared red pepper eggplant
- Grill Pack: raw, herb oiled and pre-packed assortment of four 8 oz. bone in pork chops, four 8 oz. ribeye steaks, eight 8 oz. grass fed beef patties and four 6 oz. tenderloin steaks for $150
In addition to the full meals, the food truck still offers its fast-casual menu of breakfast and après favorites. Breakfast is served from 8 to 11 a.m., and is open for après and dinner from 3 to 8 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
The Bookworm of Edwards releases Best Books of 2020 list
In the topsy-turvy world that we’ve become accustomed to in 2020, taking a trip elsewhere could easily help ease the stresses of this year. Perhaps one of the safest ways to do that is to…
See more