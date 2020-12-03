Gore Creek Kitchen adds hot catered meals for six to fast-casual menu

The Grand Hyatt Vail’s Gore Creek Kitchen food truck, positioned right next to Chair 20, opened up for the winter season in November, but this month brings a new addition to the fast-casual menu.

Starting Friday, Dec. 4, Gore Creek Kitchen is serving full hot meal kits for six people, complete with menu options for all types of dinners, from comforting Italian to backyard barbecue. All options except the Grill Pack cost $100.

The Gore Creek Kitchen food truck at the Grand Hyatt Vail is adding catered hot meals for six people to its menu of fast-casual favorites.

Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance by calling 970-479-1033 or emailing emily.block@hyatt.com. Pickup is between 4 to 6 p.m. daily.

The catered meal options include:

Fiesta Party: chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, stewed chipotle black beans, cilantro sour cream, churros with chocolate dipping sauce with a vegetarian option of bean and cheese enchiladas

beef lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad, fresh cookies with a vegetarian option of eggplant parmesan Mediterranean: lamb kebab, chopped chicken shawarma, tabbouleh salad, smoked garlic hummus with pita, cinnamon rice pudding with a vegetarian option of falafel with tzatziki and seared red pepper eggplant

In addition to the full meals, the food truck still offers its fast-casual menu of breakfast and après favorites. Breakfast is served from 8 to 11 a.m., and is open for après and dinner from 3 to 8 p.m.