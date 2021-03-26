Gore Range Brewery in Edwards serving up casual and delicious pub fare

House-made pretzel with mustard and cheese sauce at Gore Range Brewery.

Should you find yourself craving the quintessential “brewpub with a warm vibe, locally sourced American grub and handcrafted microbrews,” look no further than Gore Range Brewery in Edwards. Its bar seats and tables are full most nights — as evidenced by both the sound of laughter and cheers from those who’ve come to watch a game on television and those who just crave the comfort of a delicious down home meal.

“Our goal was to make something local, simple, affordable and always consistent,” said Pascal Coudouy, chef-owner of the restaurant. “And I think that’s what we’ve done and we’re very happy about that.”

Coudouy, who is from France, began working in the food business with his parents when he was just 14 years old. Two years later, he entered culinary school, graduating four years later. After a stint with the French Army, Coudouy worked at a restaurant in France before moving to New York and, eventually, to Vail in 2000.

The chef’s plan was to have a fun menu and a simple concept — a brewery with good beer and good food.

“I don’t change the menu because every time I put something new on the menu a regular customer will ask, ‘What did you do with the other dish and this and that.’ So I only change soups and salads between winter and summer, and do a new special most every day,“ Coudouy said.

Coudouy’s simple concept is pub fare with a twist that includes finger-lickin’ apps like fried pickles in buttermilk batter, mini corn dogs, shishito peppers and hand-made pretzels. Then the menu takes you on to lists of tasty soups, fresh salads, wood oven pizza, burgers and sandwiches and specialties like the grilled salmon served over asparagus risotto with balsamic reduction or the baby-back ribs, slow-cooked in apple cider and honey, finished with barbecue sauce and served with veggies and truffle potatoes. Simple? Maybe. Scrumptious? Yes!

And then there’s Coudouy’s passion project: brewing beer.

“I started brewing two years ago, with my friend Richard Carnes,” he said. “At the time, it was just for ourselves. It was very challenging at the beginning, but I’m very happy with the results.”

Probably their most popular brew is the Great Sex Honey Lager, brewed with a delightful mix of 100% pure Colorado honey, highlighted by traditional Cascade as well as experimental citrus grapefruit hops. Then there’s the Happy Valley IPA with bitterness from the Chinook, Cascade and El Dorado hops. With a moderate body, it washes over the palate with a citrus character supported by a well-balanced malt backbone.

Or how about the Belgian Dubbel with East Kent Goldings and Hallertauer Mittlfrueh hops? Made with Chateau Special B grains and topped off with pure Belgian dark candy sugar straight into the boil. This, the brewmeisters say, is the perfect winter pleasure.

Ultimately, between brewing beer and simply cooking, Coudouy is doing what he loves.

“I believe in simple flavors. Not too many ingredients in a dish,” he said. “The meat I use is terrific, so my hamburgers just have salt and pepper. That’s all you need. That’s when it tastes good. Very simple.”

And simply wonderful.