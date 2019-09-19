Taste of Vail Fall Wine & Food Classic

The Taste of Vail, which is a long-standing springtime fete, has added the Fall Wine & Food Classic to its schedule to take advantage of not only the bountiful harvest but also the beauty that surrounds Vail this time of year.

The Fall Wine & Food Classic blends the best of both worlds with great activities like fly-fishing, hiking, yoga and salsa dancing along with venues that provide the perfect backdrop to enjoy fabulous food and great wine.

After some of the morning excursions, head to brunch at Matsuhisa, Vintage or Remedy at the Four Seasons Vail. Lunch is also an option at Sweet Basil where they will be pairing cheddar cheese with wine.

On Saturday evening, Vail Valley restaurants come together with Southern Hemisphere wines at the Grand Tasting event at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Guests will enjoy a picnic-style event with south of the equator music while taking in the gorgeous Vail scenery. The Grand Tasting features more than 50 wineries and 13 restaurants. For more information, tickets and a full schedule go to http://www.tasteofvail.com.

Hike, Wine & Dine benefit

The 11th annual Hike, Wine & Dine fundraiser returns to Beaver Creek this Sunday. Get there early to enjoy a light breakfast consisting of breakfast burritos, coffee, orange juice and mimosas. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the base of Beaver Creek’s Centennial Lift. This is a moderate five-mile hike and kids and teens are allowed and there are tickets priced specifically for that age group.

Leave the energy bar and trail mix at home, along the way there will be several places to stop and enjoy small gourmet bites from the following restaurants:

8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill – veggie or meat breakfast burritos

Beaver Creek Chophouse – braised beef short rib tacos

Colorado Tasting Room – ahi tuna nachos

Dusty Boot – shrimp and octopus cocktail

Pavalici’s Croatian Pizza – assorted gourmet pizzas

The Osprey at Beaver Creek – smoked pork pozole

Rocky Mountain Raclette – Swiss raclette cheese, toast and fig

Rimini – peach yogurt and toppings

Splendido at the Chateau – peach cobbler

Vail Brewing Company – Hot Mess Blonde Ale and Gore Creek IPA

Hikers will travel through a special section of aspen trees where around 40 yellow ribbons adorn the trees in honor of those affected by cancer. Plan to spend a little time there and reflect. It’s just magical to see the forest transformed into a subtle memorial.

This annual autumn excursion benefits the Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place, a 12-room cancer caring house for patients of Shaw Cancer Center and their caregivers. Funds go toward the operating costs to allow patients and their caregivers to stay for free during treatment at Shaw. It also supports programs like yoga, nutrition and wellness classes, massages and more. Visit http://www.hikewinedine.com to purchase tickets or make a donation.

Casual Classic

If the name is any indication, the Casual Classic bike ride isn’t a race, but more of a way to enjoy the views from the bike path from Breckenridge to Vail. Yes, you heard right, from Breckenridge to Vail, meaning it’s a 38-mile trip and the last 16 miles are downhill (almost).

The Casual Classic has been a fall tradition for 34 years and benefits the Sonnenalp of Vail Foundation. The Foundation creates family-friendly charitable endeavors and proceeds are directed toward medical, educational and human services. The Casual Classic has donated over $150,000 to ECO Trails, Eagle County’s bike path system, which requires annual improvement, upkeep and maintenance.

On Saturday, riders will take part in a casual ride beginning in Breckenridge and will follow the recreational path to Frisco. Next, they enjoy a gradual climb along Tenmile Creek to Copper Mountain followed by a more challenging climb to the summit of Vail Pass. Finally, riders coast predominantly downhill to the Bully Ranch at the Sonnenalp Hotel Vail for the after-party.

The fee is $145 for adults and $45 for children under 15 years of age. The price includes breakfast, transportation, snacks, gift bags, door prizes, Bully Ranch buffet, dessert, drinks and live entertainment.

If you’re feeling the need to ride more, take on the 76-miles from the Sonnenalp to Breckenridge and back again to really earn that fabulous buffet. All details for start times and shuttles, including a shuttle back to Breckenridge in case you are starting from that point and need a ride east are provided at http://www.sonnenalpfoundation.com/casual-classic.

The Community Market fundraiser

You’re invited to have some great food and fun while learning about The Community Market, a program of the Eagle Valley Community Foundation. The launch party is set for Saturday at The Community Market warehouse in Gypsum from 5 to 8 p.m. and tickets are $35 per person.

This event not only aims to spread awareness about food solutions in Eagle County, but it also wants to welcome Kelly Liken to the team.

Kelly Liken was the chef and owner of the famed Restaurant Kelly Liken in Vail for many years. She also appeared as a contestant on such shows as Top Chef and Iron Chef America. Beyond her vast cooking skills, Liken is striving to find food solutions in Eagle County.

According to Feeding America, 8,700 Eagle County residents struggle to put food on the table. The Community Market is reaching more than 800 people every week. In June, the Community Foundation and The Community Market paid off the lunchroom debt across the Eagle County School District for a second school year. This year, the debt was almost double last year’s tab.

The Community Market over the past year has been recovering more than 25,000 pounds of food each month from local groceries, as well as sourcing produce from local farmers. This assures healthy, wholesome foods to families in need while reducing food waste, and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Enjoy food provided by Anthony Mazza of Chef on the Fly and Village Bagel. Complimentary beer, wine and a special Kelly Liken cocktail for purchase will round out the drinks. The Evolution and the Altitones will provide live music. They will be selling chances to win a private dinner hosted by Liken and The Community Market team. To learn more go to www.eaglevalleycf.org or RSVP by calling 970-977-1093.

Fitness happenings

Crosstraining Fitness of Vail provides a free class for the community on Saturday mornings where anybody can attend. If you want to commit more time, explore the facility for free. Starting on Monday and going through Saturday, Crosstraining Fitness of Vail is hosting a free week of classes as a Local’s Appreciation Event. Anyone who signs up after giving it a try will get 50% off the first month’s membership.

If you want to take your yoga to the next level, Vail’s first 300-hour Yoga Alliance Registered Yoga School begins this weekend. Led by Amy Baker, Keri Bergeron and R.R Shakti, this 300-hour advanced yoga education workshop series guides you to a uniquely rich and powerful dimension of yoga experience to amplify the practice for dedicated yogis.

The Living in Alignment 300-hour Advanced Yoga Education program is comprised of a series of weekends and workshops designed for maximum accessibility in Vail. Hosted by Inner Power Yoga and the Lodge at Vail, this flexible program provides a comprehensive certification course for yoga teachers and an empowerment education program for yoga scholars. Enroll now at http://www.livinginalignment.yoga or call 970-331-4493.

If you just like to wear yoga pants, don’t miss the 7th annual Yoga Pants Party hosted by Yoga Off Broadway and Bonfire Brewing in Eagle on Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight. Bring out the stretchy pants and drink beer while enjoying live music with the Runaway Grooms from 6 to 9 p.m. followed by DJ One from 9 p.m. until close.

There are prizes for the best-dressed men and women in yoga pants. If you don’t have a pair of yoga pants, buy a pair and get a beer for just $10. For more information, visit Bonfire Brewing or Yoga Off Broadway’s Facebook page.