Gourmet on Gore is kicking off Labor Day this year with something a little different. That’s right, food trucks

Spinphony will play at the Food Trucks Al Fresco event Labor Day weekend. They blend rock, pop and classical music.

Special to the Daily

Vail’s quintessential Labor Day event and official kick-off to fall, Gourmet on Gore, returns this year, and this time, with a new kick-off event, on Friday, Aug. 30: Food Trucks Al Fresco.

Bringing together some of the state’s best-loved food trucks to East Meadow Drive in Vail Village, this new evening event will allow attendees to enjoy distinctive dishes from a variety of cuisines. This open-air dining experience will feature six to eight curated food trucks, creative cocktails, beer and hand-picked wines and live music from the all-female electronic string quartet, Spinphony.

“Gourmet on Gore is one of our favorite events of the year and we always want to keep it fresh,” said Peggy Wolfe, director of events for Highline. “This year, we wanted to bring a bit of urban flair to the weekend and food trucks are a fun and tasty way to do that.”

The line-up of food trucks so far includes Roll It Up Sushi, Colorado Q (barbecue) and Harvest / The Sonnenalp Club. More will be announced closer to the event.

Spinphony is known for breaking down barriers between classical, rock and pop music. Mixing and mashing catchy melodies into unique arrangements and original compositions, the high-energy quartet is more like a rock band with added choreography and beats from a DJ.

Food Trucks Al Fresco is not ticketed and is open to the public. For details and the full schedule of events, visit http://www.gourmetongore.com.