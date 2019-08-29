Gourmet on Gore returns for a weekend full of food samples and drink pours

For the past five years, Gourmet on Gore has partnered with the Vail Veterans program. This year, the event continues supporting local ogranizations.

Jack Affleck | Special to the Daily

It’s that time of year again — Gourmet on Gore presented by Audi kicks off the Labor Day weekend in style today. The annual event brings world-class wine, beer, spirits and culinary delights to the streets of Vail.

The event starts with the new Food Trucks al Fresco event today. This open-air dining experience features food trucks serving up a variety of cuisines from wood-fired pizza and barbecue to sushi and vegetarian fare. Creative cocktails, beer and hand-picked wines will also be available to sip on as Spinphony, an all-female electronic quartet, plays live music. There will be plenty of tables and open seating as Food Trucks al Fresco takes over East Meadow Drive in the heart of Vail Village.

With all sorts of food to try, some exercise is a necessary counterbalance. As the weekend hits its stride, practice free yoga on Saturday and Sunday morning to help you work up an appetite. Or, if a hike or bike is more your thing, don’t miss out on Gourmet, Let’s Go! presented by Audi as the Trail to Table Hike sets off on Saturday and the Culinary Cruisers take off on Sunday. These are ticketed events and space is limited.

Gourmet on Gore’s signature event, the open-air tastings, bring Vail’s finest restaurants to the streets on Saturday and Sunday. It’s free to attend and restaurants offer pay-as-you-go bites and pours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thirty-four different wines will be poured and bites from favorites like Almresi, Matsuhisa, Sweet Basil, Larkspur and Mountain Standard will be served.

One of attendees’ favorite aspects of the annual event is the signature art, which showcases the spirit of the event. Local artist Carrie Fell created the featured art for Gourmet on Gore, which is a playful interpretation of the undeniable link between fine cuisine and excellent wine called “Foodies Uncorked.” This is Fell’s eighth year collaborating with Gourmet on Gore.

Though the weekend includes many opportunities to play with your food, Gourmet on Gore is, at its heart, an immersive tasting experience.

Showcasing Vail’s top chefs and culinary leaders in a picturesque open-air environment, there’s no better way to indulge an adventurous appetite than at Gourmet on Gore.

For more details, to purchase tickets to the Gourmet Let’s Go! events that include an inspired paired lunch and insightful cocktail seminar, a full schedule of events, weekend lodging offers and more, visit the Gourmet on Gore website at http://www.gourmetongore.com.