Gourmet on Gore, Labor Day food tasting festival, canceled for 2020
Gourmet on Gore, Labor Day food tasting festival, canceled for 2020

The event has been canceled due to limits and guidelines on gathering sizes during the pandemic.
This year’s Gourmet on Gore has been canceled due to public health guidelines and government direction surrounding large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food tasting event, scheduled for Labor Day weekend in Vail Village, will return with familiar programming and updated offerings next year, from Sept. 3-5.

“Gourmet on Gore has been a staple on Labor Day weekend and a tradition for the past 14 years featuring some of the best creations from Vail Valley chefs and restaurants paired with fantastic wines, beer and spirits. Although Gourmet on Gore will be missed this year, we know the health and safety for our guests who travel from near and far is most important” said James Deighan, Managing Partner for Highline, which organizes the event.

