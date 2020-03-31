Gov. Jared Polis says restaurant, bar closures have slowed coronavirus’ spread in Colorado

The forced closure of Colorado’s restaurants and bars two weeks ago appears to have slowed the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday.

The state’s cumulative case count had been doubling every two days but now is doubling every four days, and approaching every five, Polis said at a news conference as he described the slowed pace of the virus’ spread.

He believes that slowdown is a result of the March 16 order closing the state’s restaurants and bars to dine-in service and shuttering other large-scale gathering spaces like theaters and gyms.

“That’s a lot better than doubling every two days,” Polis said, adding that seeing cases double every five days still shows the virus is very contagious.

“That shows why just closing the bars and restaurants wasn’t enough,” he said, adding that the state hopes to see an additional slowdown in the pace of infections in the coming days as the testing data starts to reflect the impact of Colorado’s statewide stay-at-home order.

