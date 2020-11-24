Grab a cup o’ Joe on your way to the slopes in Beaver Creek

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company has a 7,150-square-foot facility along with a cafe in Minturn. Its new location is housed in the old Starbucks in Beaver Creek Village near the Beaver Creek lift ticket office and Coyote Cafe. (Special to the Daily)



If you’re looking for a cup of Joe on your way to the lifts at Beaver Creek, stop by Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company’s new shop in the village. The old Starbucks location now houses the local coffee roaster, which is based out of Minturn.

Founders Chris Chantler and Craig Arseneau started Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company in 1989 with the Daily Grind on Bridge Street. They built up a successful wholesale business and now have a 7,150-square-foot facility in Minturn. They added a cafe a couple of years ago to that location.

“Our goal with the cafe in Minturn was to create an authentic coffee experience inviting our customers inside our roastery and sharing our story and passion for coffee and tea,” Chantler said. “The cafe caught the eye of Vail Resorts as a potential coffee partner at Beaver Creek. I think Beaver Creek is trying build on the guest experience by offering a unique local coffee concept.”

The teams at Arrigoni Woods and European Wood Concepts offered their design experience to create the new look and feel of the Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Company in Beaver Creek Village. (Special to the Daily)



Things moved fast, even during a pandemic, and a deal was inked between Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company and Vail Resorts in mid-September and the remodel started on October 2. They opened for business on Nov. 13.

“A rather stressful six weeks for sure,” Chantler said. “We are so grateful to the team at Arrigoni Woods and European Wood Concepts for their design experience and the professional way they executed the remodel. Timing is everything and we are very excited to join the Beaver Creek community.”

Look for drinks that are more European in style.

“Craig and I have always wanted to showcase the coffee in our espresso drinks and not mask the flavor with various sweet flavorings and copious volumes of steamed milk,” Chantler said.

The cappuccinos will be more of European size made with a double shot and just 5 ounces of velvety milk foam layered on top. The Cortado and Flat White drinks on the menu will be served with the same philosophy. Mochas and traditional lattes will be offered in traditional sizes with the opportunity to flavor with both regular syrups and sugar free options. Over 55 different loose leaf teas are offered at the Minturn location. In Beaver Creek, they have edited the list to 12 of their top selling teas. Pair any of these drinks with fresh sweet and savory items baked on-site for breakfast, lunch and grab-and-go snacks throughout the day.

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company will serve European-style coffees and various flavors of teas along with fresh-baked sweet and savory items. Look for hot craft cocktails coming in December. (Special to the Daily)



In addition to coffee in the morning, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company is planning on serving hot drinks with alcohol once they receive their liquor license in a few weeks. Chantler says they also plan to offer a weekly cocktail on tap, micro beers and wine. The hot craft cocktails will feature spirits from local distilleries paired with their coffee, teas and Ghirardelli hot chocolate. Some of the creative cocktails include:

The Ullr Hot Chocolate — Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate with Ullr Peppermint Cinnamon Schnapps — guaranteed to create a few snow angles at après ski

The Grind Irish Coffee — Rock & Rye whisky, Irish cream, coffee with a hint of vanilla

Rock n’ Chai — Rye whiskey, Kummel steamed with Sherpa Chai

London Calling — Earl Grey tea with Fernet, dry Curcao honey syrup and oat milk.

The new Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company in Beaver Creek plans to be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. this winter. For more information, visit vailcoffee.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.