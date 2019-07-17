Grab some sunscreen because the Yampa River has opened for tubing

The Yampa River west of Steamboat Spring seen here at high flow due to a mountain snow pack on June 7.

RJ Sangosti | Special to the Daily

Conditions on a Colorado river are meeting standards for commercial tubing companies to open their doors for the first time this summer.

Steamboat Pilot & Today reported Monday that parts of the Yampa River flowing through Steamboat Springs have slowed and lowered enough for tubing season to launch.

Van De Carr says Yampa is no lazy river and features water drops over rocks and other obstructions.

City and company officials encourage tubers to use life vests on the water at all times.

The river opened for tubing in mid-June last year.