Grammy award winner Sarah Jarosz comes to the Vilar in Beaver Creek

Sarah Jarosz has won four Grammy Awards by the age of 31.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

Even at a young age, Sarah Jarosz knew she’d have a career in music.

“There was never a time where I considered doing anything else with my life because it was just what I loved for as long as I can remember. I’m very grateful for everything that has happened so far,” Jarosz said.

So far, the 31-year-old Texas native who was born in Austin and grew up in the small town of Wimberly, Texas has won four Grammy Awards and has collaborated with some of her idols on the musical stage. She is currently on tour with Shawn Colvin and Marc Cohn.

“There are lots of “pinch me” moments, it feels like its come full circle because their albums inspired me to do what I do, so it is really special to get to share the stage with them,” Jarosz said.

Jarosz will take a break from the tour with Colvin and Cohn to come to the Rockies for shows in Park City, Utah, Aspen, Colorado and Beaver Creek. The Vilar Performing Arts Center will be the backdrop for her and bassist Jeff Picker this Sunday night.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Sarah Jarosz will perform alongside bassist Jeff PIckler during Sunday’s performance at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Anthony Mulcahy/Courtesy photo

The evening’s musical lineup will include songs from many of her albums and projects, including the Grammy Award-winning album, “World on the Ground” and her Grammy-nominated album “Blue Heron Suite.”

The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist debuted her first full-length album, “Song Up in Her Head,” at the age of 18. She’s also worked on a side project with folk artists Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan and formed the band called I’m With Her.

One collaboration that is very special to Jarosz is with the late David Crosby of the Byrds, and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young). She first met Crosby backstage at one of her shows in Santa Monica, California about six years ago.

From a young age, Sarah Jarosz always knew she wanted to be a musician.

Kaitlyn Raitz/Courtesy photo

“He came to my show at the Lobero Theater and walked backstage and I didn’t even know he was there and he was just so complimentary and such a huge supporter of my music and he would come to my show every time I played there,” Jarosz said.

The two became friends and would consult over the phone and talk about music which eventually led Crosby asking Jarosz to sing on his last record. Crosby had Jarosz sing “For Free” by Joni Mitchell.

“I’m so grateful for being able to sing with him and I actually…it’s really heavy, but about a week before he passed away, I sang harmony and played octave mandolin on a new record he was in the midst of working on, so hopefully that will come out someday. But, yeah, he really went out of his way to champion artists he believed in and that he loved, and he was creating right up until the very end, so, it’s pretty inspiring.”

The singer from the Hill Country of Texas sat down for a remote interview with the Vail Valley Live show while she was in Medford, Oregon for a concert with Colvin and Cohn. The humble Grammy award-winner was gracious and kind and talked about how she would love to ski while she is out here but doesn’t think it’s a good idea at this point.

Sarah Jarosz is currently touring with Shawn Colvin and Marc Cohn but is taking a break from that to perform a few shows in the Rockies.

Courtesy photo

“I would love to, I did ski a lot when I was a kid, it’s probably been 20 years since I’ve skied,” Jarosz said. “I’m actually getting married this year and if it weren’t so close to my wedding I would definitely hit the slopes. I’m a little nervous to hit the slopes but I will definitely enjoy the winter weather.”

Watch the video to learn what else Jarosz thinks she’d be doing if she wasn’t a musician, the top picks on her Spotify list, what her superpower would be and who she would love to collaborate with next.

Sarah Jarosz and Jeff Picker will take the Vilar Performing Arts Center stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday and reserved seating starts at $35. This show is part of the theater’s Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package, where the more shows you buy, the more you save. Learn more at: VilarPAC.org/packages .