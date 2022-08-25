Grammy Award-winning guitarist, dance mixed with illusion, free concerts, lakeside movies and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 8/26/22

The Shakedown Family Band will play a free show at The Amp this Friday.

Vilar shows

Jimmie Vaughan plays at the Vilar on Friday.

This weekend proves to be bringing in big name acts to the Vilar Performing Arts Center with Jimmie Vaughan taking the stage on Friday and Momix bringing dance on Sunday.

Jimmie Vaughan has been performing music for over 50 years and crosses the musical genres of blues, country, jazz, and rock with seamless ease. From his solo work to his collaborations with B.B. King, Bo Diddley, Bonnie Raitt, Dr. John, Eric Clapton, John Lee Hooker and brother Stevie Ray Vaughan his music is legendary. To jar your memory a bit, here are a few movies his music was in, too:

“Blues Brothers 2000” in the Battle of the Bands scene

“Tin Cup” – “Cool Lookin’ Woman,” is featured in the iconic golf movie from 1996

“From Dusk Till Dawn” – the songs “Dengue Woman Blues” and “Jimmie’s Jam” were featured in this star-studded movie with George Clooney, Salma Hayek and Quentin Tarantino

"Major League II" – although he's not related to the fictitious character Rickey "Wild Thing" Vaughn, his popular song "Boom Bapa Boom" is in this classic baseball film.

You won’t want to miss this intimate performance at the VPAC. As of press time the website was stating that there is limited availability so get your tickets online at VilarPAc.org/Jimmie-Vaughan .

On Sunday, Momix will return to the stage as part of the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s Dance series this summer. Summing up Momix in a few paragraphs is difficult to do. This dance and illusion company has been around for 40 years, but don’t expect traditional dance or just modern dance, Momix’s use of the human body as an art form is impressive. From the creative costumes and use of lights along with acrobatic props, their performances are jaw-dropping and leave you wanting more.

Founder and artistic director Moses Pendleton is the mastermind behind the movement, literally and figuratively. Moses co-founded Pilobolus Dance Theater in 1971 and then formed Momix in 1980. His special style of choreography has been featured not only on stage but also in film and television programs, commercials and Olympic ceremonies.

Tickets are starting to go fast for this performance at the Vilar, too, so go to VilarPAC.org/Event/Momix/ to get tickets, which start at $45 and there is a student ticket priced at $30.

Free Community Concert

What better way to wrap up summer than at a concert on a Friday night at one of the valley’s most cherished venues. Two local bands with ties to nationwide acts will perform a free show for the public. This event is put on by the Vail Valley Foundation and is a way to say “thank you” to the community. Runaway Grooms will open the show at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Shakedown Family Band.

The Runaway Grooms call the Vail Valley home, but they have no problem leaving the beauty of Vail behind to hit the road and spread their sounds across the nation. The band members met through the love of music and performing and even despite COVID-19, they were able to thrive and still create music. It’s hard to classify them to just one genre, but think of contemporary jam band music, three-part harmonies, and lyrics that tie to the songwriting roots of American music.

Catch them while they are back in town. After Friday’s performance they will travel to Utah, Arizona, Nevada and California. The Runaway Grooms have been playing venues and festivals locally like AVONLive!, GoPro Mountain Games, and the ShowDown Town concert series but they have also been sharing bills with bigger artists the Robert Randolf, Trombone Shorty, Ghost of Paul Revere, Twiddle, Umphrey’s McGee and more.

The Shakedown Family Band will feature house band members and many performers you see at Shakedown Bar Vail throughout the seasons. Led by Shakedown’s owner, Scott Rednor, be prepared to rock to all sorts of sounds created by a stellar cast of characters that will join Rednor on stage. Before landing in Vail, Rednor toured the world as a guitarist for many bands including Dave Matthews, Lenny Kravitz and Blues Traveler for 15 years. He made a stop in Vail and stayed, playing with Phil Long at the Red Lion starting in 2009 and has remained here since. Joining Rednor on stage will be Michael Jude, Rob Eaton Jr, Bill McKay, Brian Loftus and Kory Montgomery.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m. No ticket or reservation is necessary, just show up ready to move and groove and celebrate the last moments of summer. After the final Hot Summer Nights concert on Tuesday with the North Mississippi All Stars, The Amp will close for the season. For more details, go to GRFAVail.com .

Art Battle

Alpine Arts Center presents the Art Battle this Saturday.

The Alpine Arts Center invites artists to come to the Riverwalk in Edwards this Saturday to test their skills against other artists in the 4th annual Art Battle.

“I was introduced to the concept of art battle when I volunteered on the board of Eagle Valley Artist Alliance, right when the Alpine Arts Center first opened,” said Lauren Merrill, owner of Alpine Arts Center. “It is a fun event because spectators get to see artwork evolve from start to finish.”

Whether it is a blank canvas or blob of clay just waiting to be molded into an amazing work of art, attendees will be able to learn about all different art mediums and the process an artist goes through to complete it.

The artists only have from 2 to 5 p.m. to create their masterpiece during the Art Battle. Then from 5 to 6 p.m. is when the auction of the pieces they’ve created at the event are auctioned off and votes are tallied up to determine who’s come out on top. The winners will be announced at the end of the event. Some artists will have additional work for sale on top of the piece they create at the event.

In addition to coming to see the art unfold before you, stay and enjoy the live music from Laurie D and the Blues Babes and the Altitones. This year the event will take place on 4th Street (the street between Alpine Arts Center and Slifer Designs and Starbucks) which will be closed to traffic for the occasion. For more information, go to alpineartscenter.org .

Eagle Music Festival

The Eagle Music Festival benefits the Red Ribbon Project.

School is back in session and besides homework, teens are wondering what to do this weekend. The Eagle Music Festival returns to The Boneyard in Eagle Ranch on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. This is an annual fundraiser benefitting the Red Ribbon Project. As always, the slogan is “We Are All In This Together” and the Red Ribbon Project invites anyone to come out and enjoy live music, door prizes and a silent auction.

Red Ribbon Project’s mission is to reduce teenage pregnancy and promote a community that values sexual health. According to Denise Kipp with the Red Ribbon Project there has been an 82% decline in teen births over an 11-year period in Eagle County.

Several talented local musicians have banded together to start out the event at 4 p.m. Trees Don’t Move will play from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The group of Eagle Valley High School students has been gaining traction and playing gigs like the Eagle Block Party and the Vail Youth Music Showcase put together by MAPS Institute of Modern Music earlier this month at Solaris in Vail.

The silent auction will include items from Vail Resorts, Eagle Climbing and Fitness, Denver Center for Performing Arts, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Bravo! Vail season pass, Yoga off Broadway and more. Various door prizes to be given away to folks that purchase $5 drink tickets at the door. Boneyard’s regular menu will be available. Sit back and enjoy the live music and support a worthy cause this Saturday in Eagle Ranch.

FAC and Movies by the Lake

Rewind plays F.A.C. at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon on Friday.

Calling all ’80s music fans! Rewind, the local ’80s and classic rock cover band, will be coming to F.A.C. (Friday Afternoon Club) at Stoke & Rye at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon. Come hang out on the large, south-facing deck that affords great views of Beaver Creek, the Eagle River and the sunset to the west.

Besides the great food you can grab from Stoke & Rye, the new Richard Sandoval concept that replaced Maya Mexican restaurant earlier this summer, the team at Stoke and Rye has paired up with a beverage partner to try while you peruse the patio and listen to the tunes.

Savor the last of summer from one of the largest decks in Eagle County from 5 to 9 p.m. this Friday. To learn more and to reserve free tickets, go to StokeAndRye.com/Happenings .

Also in Avon on Friday, you can wrap up your week with a movie by the water. Lakeside Cinema invites you to grab your friends and family and bring them to Nottingham Park to enjoy a variety of free movies from adult classics to family-friendly animations outdoors on the big screen. Come early and enjoy a picnic in the park, paddle boat or SUP board on Nottingham Lake.

Movies begin at dusk and seating is on the grass field, so bring a lawn chair or blanket to stay warm once the sun goes down and the temperatures dip. This week’s feature is “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” For more information, go to DiscoverAvon.org .