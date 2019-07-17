Grammy Award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich returns to Bravo! Vail with New York Philharmonic

The New York Philharmonic Orchestra has had an annual residency with Bravo! Vail for the past 16 years.

IF YOU GO … What: New York Philharmonic with Augustin Hadelich at Bravo! Vail When: Friday, July 19, 6 p.m. Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Cost: Lawn tickets $28, Pavilion seats $44-$119 More information: Visit bravovail.org or call 877-812-5700

The New York Philharmonic, the oldest orchestra in the United States, continues its 16th annual residency at Bravo! Vail with a series of sensational concerts to close out the festival’s orchestral amphitheater performances of the 2019 season. Today, music director Jaap van Zweden leads the Philharmonic in a program featuring Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich performing Britten’s stirring Violin Concerto, followed by Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 in E minor.

‘A golden-age’ musician

Described by the New Yorker as “a Golden-Age violinist (who) has jumped out of the grooves of a 78-rpm record,” Augustin Hadelich has firmly established himself as one of the great violinists of today. Named 2018 Instrumentalist of the Year by Musical America, he has performed with many major orchestras in the U.S., as well as an ever-growing number of orchestras in the U.K., Europe and Asia.

When Hadelich was 15, on the edge of the difficult transition from child prodigy to adult violinist, his upper body and bow arm were badly burned in an accident on his family’s farm in Italy. Some doctors expected him to never play the violin again, but after a lengthy and painful recovery, he restarted his career two years later.

“It is perhaps because of this experience — because I had this moment where I wasn’t sure if I would ever play the violin again — that I appreciate what is happening in my life more,” Hadelich told San Francisco Classical Voice. “It made me realize how important music was to me.”

Britten compositions

Hadelich will perform Benjamin Britten’s Violin Concerto, a central figure of 20th-century British classical music. Britten composed this concerto with a serious emotional cast that reflected his sorrow over the horrors of the Spanish Civil War, which reached its climax when he was completing the concerto in 1939. Britten was 27 years old when he composed his Violin Concerto.

the program

The program concludes with Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony. This score is one of Rachmaninoff’s best-loved works and showcases the composer’s gift for melody and rhapsodic expression.

Tickets are still available, and can be purchased by visiting bravovail.org or calling 877-812-5700.