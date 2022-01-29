Grammy-winning Apollo’s Fire ensemble performing Bach, Vivaldi at the Vilar Jan. 31

Apollo’s Fire

Roger Mastroianni/Courtesy photo

Named for the classical god of music, healing and the sun, Apollo’s Fire is a Grammy-winning ensemble out of Cleveland with a reputation as one of the most popular baroque orchestras in the world. Nine of the ensemble’s 27 albums have become best-sellers on the classical Billboard chart, and the group has over 8 million views on its YouTube videos.

“If, at the end of two hours, the audience is moved to tears, or joy, or laughter, or prayer, then we have done a good night’s work,” the artistic philosophy reads for Apollo’s Fire. “Music is a form of communication – a language that resonates with people in an emotional and spiritual way, touching people in a way that words cannot.”

Apollo’s Fire returns to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Monday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. as part of the theater’s Therese M. Grojean Classical Series. Tickets are $78 ($10 for students). This performance is also part of the VPAC’s Pay Your Age community arts access program (ages 19-30). There is also a Buy 3 Get 1 Free ticket offer. Visit VilarPAC.org/apollos-fire for more information and tickets.

Apollo’s Fire was founded in 1992 by the award-winning young harpsichordist and conductor Jeannette Sorrell, who envisioned an ensemble dedicated to the baroque ideal that music should evoke the various Affekts – or passions – in the listeners. Apollo’s Fire is a collection of creative artists who share Sorrell’s passion for drama and rhetoric.

The program for Apollo’s Fire at the VPAC includes virtuosos Johann Sebastian Bach and Antonio Vivaldi. The ensemble brings their distinctive take on Vivaldi’s Four Seasons by presenting these gems as the revolutionary creations of musical storytelling were meant to be – illustrating the Naturalistic affects along the way so that Vivaldi’s pictorial descriptions come to life. The program also includes Vivaldi’s stormy Concerto for Two Cellos, a piece showing why Sorrell calls Vivaldi the “rock ‘n’ roll composer of the 18th century.”

“Led by a brilliant harpsichordist, Jeannette Sorrell, the ensemble exudes stylish energy – a blend of scholarship and visceral intensity,” writes Gramophone.

Apollo’s Fire has performed five European tours with sold-out concerts in the UK, France, Austria, Ireland and Italy. The ensemble’s 2014 concert in London was chosen by the Daily Telegraph as one of the “Best 5 Classical Concerts” of the year, with their critic writing: “An evening of superlative music-making … the group combines European stylishness with American entrepreneurialism.”

North American tour engagements include sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Library of Congress and more.

See the internationally-touring ensemble at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Monday, Jan. 31. Visit VilarPAC.org for more information.