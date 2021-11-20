Grand Hyatt Vail Announces Grand Tidings holiday lineup

Set amongst the beautiful Colorado pines and adjacent to Chair 20, Grand Hyatt Vail is the perfect holiday basecamp for winter enthusiasts. This holiday season, Grand Hyatt Vail will be offering its Grand Tidings. From extravagant holiday dinners to celebratory champagne toasts, guests will celebrate in true Vail style.

Grand Tidings at Grand Hyatt Vail will consist of festive activities and events from Sunday, Dec. 12 through Jan. 1.

Courtesy photo

Grand Tidings

Grand Tidings at Grand Hyatt Vail will consist of festive activities and events from Sunday, December 12 through Saturday, January 1. Guests can expect two weeks of holiday cheer with daily fitness and yoga classes to begin each day followed by festive happenings such as s’mores roasting, hot apple cider, hot chocolate and gingersnap treats, stocking and ornament decorating, magic shows, caricatures, live music, local craft beer tastings, wine and spirits tastings, vintage Champagne tasting and engraving and more. Grand Tidings activations (excluding holiday meals and the New Year’s Eve Bash) are reserved exclusively for resort guests.

Christmas Eve Dinner

Featuring a Christmas feast for family and friends, Grand Hyatt Vail’s Christmas Eve Dinner will offer a $30 prime rib special topped with a house made demi glaze, potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Select bottles of wine will be offered as a pairing for an additional $30. The dinner is open to resort guests and the public, and those interested in reserving Christmas Eve Dinner may call 970-476-1234.

Christmas Dinner Buffet at Gessner

Grand Hyatt Vail will host a Christmas buffet dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. with alpine inspired fare by Chef Pierson Shields. The buffet will feature an assortment of delicious appetizers such as lobster bisque and a simple greens salad followed by hand carved cherry wood ham or bone-in-grilled tomahawk steaks. Hand carved roasts will be served with sides such as corn bread stuffing, roasted rainbow carrots or gnocchi mac and cheese. Decadent desserts and mini desserts will be available to decorate at the cookie decorating station. The Christmas buffet is open to resort guests and the public and is priced at $75 per person and children up to 12 years old pay their age, and those interested in booking may call 970-476-1234.

Private Christmas Dinner

Those seeking an intimate dining experience may opt to dine in a private dining space at Grand Hyatt Vail. The menu will feature a simple greens salad with traditional balsamic or ranch dressing, choice of bone-in-grilled tomahawk steak or ginger lime tamari baked cod accompanied with corn bread stuffing, roasted rainbow carrots and sweet cream mashed potatoes. Desserts will include holiday pies and an assortment of mini desserts. The intimate space can host up to 30 individuals and is $250 for the room rental. The three-course meal is priced at $75 per person and children up to 12 years old pay their age. Interested parties may contact sarah.martin@hyatt.com or call 970-479-1033.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Gessner

Celebrate the new year in style at the resort’s signature restaurant, Gessner. On December 31, guests will be treated to either a three or five course dinner with wine pairings. Diners can select from two seating times including 5:30 p.m. for a three-course meal and 8:30 p.m. for a five-course meal. The menu will feature seasonal appetizers, Colorado inspired entrées such as filet mignon with a veal demi glaze and decadent desserts including a signature triple chocolate cake. The 5:30 p.m. three-course dinner is $149 per person and the 8:30 p.m. five-course dinner is $199 per person, each inclusive of wine pairings and entrance to the New Year’s Eve Bash from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The dinner is open to resort guests and the public, and those interested in booking may call 970-476-1234.

New Year’s Eve Bash

Grand Hyatt Vail’s New Year’s Eve celebration will feature a live DJ playing the newest hits accompanied by a midnight balloon drop and complimentary champagne toast, light bites and bar service with festive spirits from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Bash is open to resort guests and the public with an admission fee of $20 per person. Patrons dining at the New Year’s Eve Dinner receive complimentary admission.