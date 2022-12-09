Grand Hyatt Vail offers specials for its 40th anniversary

Grand Hyatt Vail is offering up a specialty drink, a Chambord 75, to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

Grand Hyatt Vail marks its fourth decade this season. To celebrate this milestone, Grand Hyatt Vail will offer special food and beverage promotions from now until Dec. 19. Stop by the beautiful Fireside Lounge and enjoy a signature cocktail made just for the occasion. The Chamboard 75 blends one-half ounce gin and one-half ounce Chamboard with bubbles for a festive looking and tasty drink garnished with sage and a berry and can be purchased for $10.

If you are looking for a different type of après ski experience, try out the Grand Moët Yurt at the Grand Hyatt Vail, just steps away from the Cascasde Lift (No. 20). Back for its second season, find the chic and cozy yurt all decked out in a warm way with fire pits, blankets, cocktails, charcuterie and of course, champagne.

Enjoy a cozy après ski experience at the Grand Moët Yurt with specials on bottles of Moët Imperial through Dec. 19.

Up your holiday cheer intake with the deal Grand Hyatt Vail is offering at the Grand Moët Yurt through Dec. 19. Moët Imperial champagne bottles will be on sale, offering 187-milliliter bottles for $40 and 750-milliliter bottles for $60, which is half off the usual price. The Grand Moët Yurt is open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

Sushi, anyone? Get a boatload of savings on boats at the Yoshimi Pop-Up at Grand Hyatt Vail. In collaboration with the internationally acclaimed Yoshimi culinary team from the renowned Yoshimi restaurant at the Hyatt Regency, Mexico City, this highly anticipated sushi pop-up features signature maki rolls, handmade nigiri, Sapporo on tap and Suntory Highball whiskey on draft.

The Yoshimi Pop-Up sushi restaurant is offering deals on small and large boats of sushi to celebrate Grand Hyatt Vail’s 40th anniversary.

Sushi boats will be on special during the Grand Hyatt Vail’s 40th anniversary celebration. Small boats are $40 and large boats are $60. Get this sushi restaurant on your radar, especially during this offer, which also goes through Dec. 19.

For more information, go to GrandHyattVail.com.