Grand opening for new art gallery in Vail Village

Artist Christopher Martin is holding a grand opening for his new gallery on East Meadow Drive this President’s Day Weekend. The grand opening event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 6-9 p.m. and will feature a toast from the artist, as well as cocktails and light bites.

Vail is Martin’s latest addition in a series of galleries, with current locations in Aspen and Dallas. The Vail location opened its doors in Dec. 2021, and is now open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sat and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The gallery features Martin’s original works and limited edition pieces, as well as the work of American sculptors and painters of various mediums and international photographers.

“Vail has it’s obvious amazing aspects that any retailer would love to be around, but this space just made me feel like there was something extremely special about it,” Martin said. “I went in it and I walked through it, and I really just felt like it’s supposed to be part of what I’m doing. I’ve done that over the years, and I’ve always found that when I do find that feeling it’s the right move.”

Martin is known for his signature technique of Verre Eglomisé, a painting style that is executed on glass-like surfaces and dates back to the 14th century. According to his website , Martin’s first experiments with the style were done on shop windows, and he has gradually perfected and applied the technique to achieve a unique modern aesthetic over his 28-year career.

In explaining Martin’s work, artist Johnny Sampson writes, “This ‘gilded glass’, or reverse glass painting, is accomplished by working on the back plane of his Lucite canvases, beginning with the foreground and layering upwards of sixty compositions, one upon another, to achieve a depth and luminosity unattainable with traditional canvas.”

Christopher Martin Gallery/Courtesy Photo

While his mode of creation is highly technical and intentional, Martin derives the inspiration for his works from nature and aims to reflect organic patterns and processes within his paintings. He calls his style “organic expressionism”, combining abstraction with images, colors, patterns and textures found in the world around him.

​​”I try to blend the line between something that looks like it might have formed naturally and something that’s got a definite painterly influence,” Martin said. “Getting in the middle of that is where I like to be, and if you see my work in person you can see that a lot of the details are highly organic as far as the fundamentals of the piece.”

Antonio Cortez is the executive director for Christopher Martin Gallery, and oversees the curation of pieces for each location. Cortez has been working with Martin’s galleries since 2015, and believes that the visitors and community members in Vail will find strong connection points with the art.

“There is an intrinsic connection that people feel when they witness his work,” Cortez said. “There is a respect and reverence for nature in terms of his color palette, the brush strokes, the processes that he uses in order to create the markings on his paintings. Regardless of any knowledge about art, abstraction, or expressionism, that part comes across.”

Martin now lives full time in Aspen, where he creates the majority of his new works, and derives inspiration from the mountain environment.

“More than just a feeling or emotion, he is trying to represent his own connection with nature,” Cortez said. “That is how he moved to the mountains. The more ability that he has to live in an environment that is that nurturing, the best represented that is in his work.”

In addition to Martin’s original pieces, Cortez has also curated pieces from a number of other mid-career American artists who reflect Martin’s style and sensibility. Other featured artists include Steve Wrubel, Isabelle Van Zeijl, Jeff Muhs, Ysabel LeMay, Kinga Czerska, Paul Bloch and David Middlebrook.

“I have curated a show that represents connections with nature – the western sensibility, horses, flowers, artists that work with a little bit of atmospheric conditions in their work,” Cortez said. “Artists that have color feel, and are sensible and sensitive to water, to the mountains.”

Martin’s style of ‘organic expressionism’ uses organic patterns, colors and processes found in nature.

Christopher Martin Gallery/Courtesy Photo

Both Martin and Cortez will be attending the grand opening on Feb. 19. The evening will begin with a champagne toast by Martin at 6 p.m., followed by cocktails and light bites as visitors are invited to roam the gallery and ask questions to the artist himself.

“I just feel like certain towns and certain places have a really high attention to detail, and to quality, and to things that move them, and you find those here in Aspen, you find them in Vail,” Martin said. “As long as I make work that I feel carries that challenge forward for me, then people, I hope, will respond well to it.”

For more information about Christopher Martin and his latest gallery in Vail, visit ChristopherMartinGallery.com .