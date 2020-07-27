Grant Farm is playing the songs that they most want fans to remember at Ford Amphitheater’s Hot Summer Nights concert

Grant Farm is the next band to take the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater’s COVID-compliant version of Hot Summer Nights. The free Tuesday night concerts, starting at 6:30 p.m., have been admitting a maximum of 175 ticket-holding guests to comply with local and state gathering size restrictions and public health orders.

Tickets to this concert are sold out, but guests may call or email the box office to add their names to a waitlist. Tickets to events including Movie Nights at the Amp, Hot Summer Nights and additional concerts go on sale 10 days in advance of the show at 11 a.m., and have been selling out quickly.

Grant Farm hasn’t played live together for an audience since February.

Like many musicians, quarantine proved to be a valuable creative period for Grant Farm’s frontman Tyler Grant. Without concerts, his livelihood was lost. He used technology to continue sharing music with fans: Friday night live stream concerts, Saturday guitar workshops and Monday night bluegrass playalong jam sessions for all levels and instruments. This schedule allowed him to keep up his performance chops, while also making some donation-based income and help others grow as musicians.

“It was a comfort to learn that I have built a supportive network through all my years hustling in the music scene, and that I can rely on my instructional background when the gigs are canceled,” Grant said. “We did two Grant Farm livestreams that were by far the most fun I had, musically, during that time.”

But live-stream concerts can’t replace live shows for the band. Grant Farm had already announced a hiatus prior to COVID-19, but the opportunity to play together as a band at The Amp was too good to pass up. The band hopes to regroup for special shows when it’s safe to gather at venues again.

“This show at the Amp is going to rock, and we can’t wait to play together again with Grant Farm. The Gerald Ford Amphitheater is a beautiful venue, and we have not played for a live audience with the band since February. You can imagine our anticipation. Even though the audience is limited, it is a redemptive occasion for all of us involved,” Grant said.

Since it’s the band’s only concert on the horizon, the band is hoping to create a memorable concert experience.

“Being our only concert in the foreseeable future, we are going to play the songs that we would want most to be remembered. That’s all I will say. Gotta maintain a little bit of intrigue,” Grant said.

View upcoming events at The Amp at grfavail.org. Tickets can be reserved online or by calling the box office at 970-845-8497.