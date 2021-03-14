Green drinks galore for St. Patrick’s Day in the valley

Dyeing beer green is a common practice at drinking establishments on St. Paddy’s Day. (Patrick Fore, Unsplash)



St. Patrick’s Day is coming up on Wednesday, March 17, and like many events, it won’t be quite as robust of a celebration as in past years due to COVID-19, but here are a few things you can learn about the holiday and how you can spend it at home or out and about on Wednesday.

St. Patrick’s Day has many symbols associated with it. According to history.com, here are some definitions and insights into the following tokens:

St. Patrick – Born and raised in Britain, St. Patrick was kidnapped at age 16 by Irish raiders and held there for six years. After he returned to Britain he decided to go back to Ireland and worked as a Christian missionary. March 17, 416 marks the date of St. Patrick’s death. He was long forgotten until centuries later legend and mythology grew and he was honored as the patron saint of Ireland.

Leprechaun – “Lobaircin” was the original name for these folklore figures and the word meant “small-bodied fellow.” There was a Celtic belief that fairies could serve good or evil using magical powers.

Clover – Irishmen have traditionally worn shamrocks on their lapels on St. Patrick’s Day. Legend has it that St. Patrick used the trifoliate plant to help him explain the Holy Trinity. The national flower of Ireland celebrates the rebirth of spring.

Wearing o’ the Green – The original color associated with St. Patrick was a particular shade of blue known as “St. Patrick’s blue” but over time the color green was associated with Ireland, the Emerald Isle, its landscape and the national flower, the clover, or shamrock.

A four-leaf clover is rare to find and therefore is associated with bringing good luck to those who discover it. It’s been said that you’ll have even more good luck if you give the four-leaf clover away. (Amy Reed, Unsplash)



Whether you’re Irish or not, it’s become tradition for anyone who cares to wear green and get a little silly on this day. Planning to head out to celebrate? Here are a few ways to do so with Irish fare and specialty drinks at Maya restaurant and the Lookout Lobby Bar at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa:

St. Patrick’s Day Food Specials – $17 each

Beef Irish Stew Bowl – with Irish mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables and Guinness braised cabbage

Corned Beef Reuben – Corned beef with Irish cheddar, sauerkraut and relish dressing on rye bread with sweet potato fries

Guinness Short Rib Taco – in a cilantro tortilla with citrus cabbage, pickled vegetable salad and salsa de arbol

St. Patrick’s Day Drink Specials – $12 each

Green Lager

Sparkling Shamrock – Midori Liqueur and Prosecco

Shamrock Margarita – with Blanco Tequila, Midori & citrus

Irish Cactus – Bailey’s & Blanco Tequila

Guinness and a shot of Teeling Irish Whiskey

Irish Coffee (hot or cold) – with Jameson Irish Whiskey and Baileys Irish Cream

Maya restaurant and the Lookout Lobby Bar at the Westin Riverfront in Avon will be serving up lots of green drinks on St. Patrick’s Day. (Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa, Special to the Daily)



Staying in? Josh Pipkin of Boone’s Wine and Spirits in Eagle provides these ideas you can make while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at home. Boone’s is running a holiday special on all Guinness and Left Hand Nitro through March 17. In a recent Red, White and Brew article in the Vail Daily, Pipkin explains how to make a Half and Half:

“Equal parts lager/pale ale (dense beer) and Guinness (less dense beer) will result in a fine layer once properly executed with the pour-over-the-spoon method. I like to create some head by pouring slightly hard with my lager/pale ale (I prefer Bass Pale) to create some head, which works nicely as a bed for the Guinness. Pour the Guinness gently over the bent spoon inside your glass, and voila,” Pipkin said.

Other Guinness concoctions Pipkin suggests:

Guinness and Smithwicks – Blacksmith

Guinness and cider – Snakebite

Guinness and Coke – Trojan Horse

Guinness and fruited Lambic (Pipkin recommends the framboise)