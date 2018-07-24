Green Elephant Juicery has a range of healthy options

Editor's note: This story first ran as a paid feature in EAT magazine's summer edition.

Whether you're looking for a daily pick-me-up or something special to pack in your picnic basket this summer, Green Elephant Juicery is the place to go for fresh salads, acai bowls, breakfast options, wraps, snacks, cold-pressed juices and naturally sweet treats. With a café location in Avon, a grab-n-go in Vail's Lionshead area, and a new location within The Village Market in Edwards, Green Elephant Juicery makes it easy to eat healthy and organic wherever your summer adventures take you.

Gather up a cozy blanket and a basket, and then Green Elephant Juicery can supply everything else you'll need for the ultimate nutrient- and flavor-packed meal to be enjoyed outdoors. Begin by picking the Hearts of Palm Ceviche and pairing it with the Vegetable Flax Crackers for a starter full of fresh flavors and an exciting crunch. With hearts of palm in place of fish, this ceviche is a striking take on the traditional, and the addition of tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, jalapeño, lime juice and cilantro bring zest and texture into play. Choose the Edamame Hummus with Crudite or a side of Quinoa Pesto Salad to complete the spread.

Next, pick from among Green Elephant Juicery's wraps, sandwiches, bowls or color-bursting salads. Wraps are easily transportable, and favorites include the Black Bean Burger & Guacamole Wrap as well as the Almond Burger & Hummus Wrap. For summertime sipping, there's nothing like cold-pressed lemonade, and Green Elephant Juicery features four flavor combinations, including the Rosewater Lemonade and the Cyan Lemonade, which gets its beautiful turquoise hue from the blue-green goodness of spirulina. Complete the meal with a few plant-based sweet treats for sharing, such as the Crazy Choco Nutty Cups or the Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Bites, both made with organic ingredients and sweetened with maple syrup.

The Cold-Pressed Process

You don't have to be adventure-bound to get the benefits of Green Elephant Juicery's cold-pressed juices. These can be enjoyed on a daily basis. Within the cold-pressed juice market, Green Elephant Juicery distinguishes itself by being entirely organic while also providing the Vail community with a way to make a healthy, local and sustainable choice. The cold-pressed process at Green Elephant Juicery takes raw, organic fruits and vegetables and presses them at a pressure of up to 1,800 pounds to extract the highest nutrient and enzyme counts possible, for a whole lot of health in every sip.

"When it's summer, I like to eat food that makes me want to be outside," says Osha Groetz, Green Elephant Juicery Partner and Chief Operating Officer. "We feel more rooted when eating light, gorgeous fruits and vegetables, and these complement our activities when it's warm and lively outside." Green Elephant Juicery's services include subscriptions and delivery, which make it even easier to experience the energizing benefits of its healthy, organic food and cold-pressed juices this summer, whether you're out on the trail — or daydreaming of being there.

If you go …

What: Green Elephant Juicery.

Where: 150 East Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon; The Village Market, 34295 Highway 6, Edwards; and 616 W. Lionshead Circle, Concert Hall Plaza, Vail.

Cost: Juices and smoothies start at $10; grab-n-go food and snacks start at $5.

Signature dish: Exciting, wholesome takeaways and cold-pressed juices, such as the refreshing GLOW-E.

Ambiance: Bright and cozy café in Avon; healthy vibe at all locations.

More information: Call 970-470-4042 or visit greenelephantjuicery.com.