Greg Laswell kicks off new Winter Underground SoundSeries

BEAVER CREEK — Renowned American musician Greg Laswell kicks off the new Winter Underground Sound Series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Friday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

General admission ticket prices are $48 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

You may know him from …

Laswell has a way with words. As a songwriter that breaks through the mold, the San Diego-based musician, recording engineer and producer has released seven studio albums: "Good Movie" in 2003, "Through Toledo" in 2006, "Three Flights from Alto Nido" in 2008, "Take a Bow" in 2010, "Landline" in 2012, "I Was Going to be an Astronaut" in 2014 and "Everyone Thinks I Dodged A Bullet" in 2016, as well as several EPs and special singles.

Laswell is one of the most uncompromising songwriters of these modern times. You may recognize a bit of Leonard Cohen in his tormented baritone. You might think of Tom Waits when you sense how deep down in the gut these songs come from. But if there is a quality that still and ever marks out Laswell's writing, it is an ability to use words like unrepentant paper cuts.

The music lends powerful atmospheric gravitas to the words. PopMatters has called his work "haunting, genuine and surprisingly uplifting."

Many of Laswell's songs have been featured in films and television shows, including "Grey's Anatomy," "Friday Night Lights," "True Blood," "90210," "Castle," "The Blacklist," "Glee," "CSI: Miami," "NCIS," "One Tree Hill," "Army Wives," "Dollhouse," "Parenthood," "Confessions of a Shopaholic" and "My Sister's Keeper."

The show is a part of the Winter Underground Sound Style Series, with six shows throughout the winter all on Friday evenings. The TGIF Pass provides tickets to all six shows and six drinks for $195. Tickets are available at http://www.vilarpac.org.