Grilled peppers stuffed with goat cheese

This simple, elegant and tasty appetizer is by far one of my best sellers and a menu item I include on all charcuterie and vegetable platters. The mini sweet peppers you buy in the small bags are small bell peppers and they burst with flavor after you grill them a little. We are going to stuff them with goat cheese to make a delicious bite-sized treat full of nutrients and easy to pack for a picnic.

Peppers have tremendous health benefits and are a great source of vitamins C and A. In year’s past, bell peppers have been on the Dirty Dozen list, the 12 foods that contain the highest pesticides. This year, they have fallen off the list (probably to number 13) as kale pushed its way onto the list of one of the foods you should buy organic if possible. Every year, strawberries are the number one fruit with high pesticide content. Below is the 2019 Dirty Dozen list from “Prevention” magazine.

Strawberries Spinach Kale Nectarines Apples Grapes Peaches Cherries Pears Tomatoes Celery Potatoes

Buying organic reduces your exposure to pesticides; however, most health professionals stress that it is better to eat a vegetable of any kind versus not eating one because you can’t get organic.

Goat cheese stuffed sweet peppers

16-ounce bag mini sweet peppers

8-ounce goat cheese

1 jalapeno, minced (optional)

Rinse the mini peppers and heat the grill to high.

Place mini peppers on grill and cook, over high for about 6 minutes, turning as necessary. You want them to soften and be juicy but not charred.

Remove from grill and allow to cool.

If using a jalapeno, mince the pepper and stir into goat cheese.

Spoon goat cheese into a piping bag (disposable forms can be found at the grocery store in the baking aisle)

Cut off the top of the pepper with the stem and remove any seeds.

Pipe goat cheese into pepper. Enjoy!

Makes about 20.

Tracy Miller is a personal chef and caterer. She specializes in healthy cuisine and the goat cheese peppers can be found in her picnic basket at the Minturn Market this summer. Contact Tracy at ColorfulCooking.com or tracy@colorfulcooking.com.