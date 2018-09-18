Ground broken for Bonfire Brewing expansion

Bonfire Brewing broke ground Tuesday, Sept. 18 on a major expansion of their tasting room patio following an amendment to the Town of Eagle's land use regulations. The patio is slated for completion in December 2019.

Voted by Vail Daily readers as the Valley's Best Patio in 2017, Bonfire's expansion will include additional seating, more room for live music, and the installation of garage doors that open onto the patio from the brewery's west side. When complete, customers will experience wrap-around outdoor space for enjoying Bonfire beers outdoors.

The Bonfire Brewing patio expansion plan will increase tasting room customer space by more than 700 square feet.