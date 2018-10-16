Grouse Mountain Grill welcomes new chef

Brian Busker, who served as executive chef at Vail's highly regarded Matsuhisa, can now be found heading up the kitchen of Grouse Mountain Grill in Beaver Creek. Busker says the guests should expect to see more seafood on the upcoming winter menu, along with some of the popular ongoing menu items.

Busker was born and raised on Delaware's eastern shore where he spent every summer flounder fishing, crabbing and clamming from his grandparent's pontoon boat. In his teen years he became hooked on the adrenaline of trolling for game fish such as bluefish, tuna and marlin. Between the fishing with his dad's parents and the cooking with his mother's Italian side of the family, Bucker feels he was destined to spend his life around food.

Independently owned, the 25-year-old Grouse Mountain Grill is located in Beaver Creek and enjoys sweeping views, a cozy fireplace and live music featuring local treasure, Tony Gulizia.