Gypsum Daze presents two nights of country music featuring Jimmie Allen, Pat Green and LOCASH

The 38th Annual Gypsum Daze festival is bringing two nights of concerts to the Lundgren Amphitheater this Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available online for $35 per night, and $55 for a weekend pass. The lineup features three star-studded country music acts.

Friday Night: Jimmie Allen

Taking the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, country music singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen will be the first performance of the weekend.

Special to the Daily

Since the release of his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane, Allen has rapidly become one of the most prominent country music stars in the nation. He recently won the 2021 American Country Music award for New Male Artist of the Year, and was a nominee for the 2020 Country Music Awards New Artist of the Year.

His single “Best Shot” was number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for three weeks after its release, making Allen the first black artist to send his debut single to the top of that chart. The album’s second single, “Make Me Want To”, also went to number one the following year.

Allen just released his second album, Bettie James, this month, which includes star-studded collaborations with country music legends such as Keith Urban and Darius Rucker. The album has already garnered over 155 million streams, and his single “Freedom is a Highway” with Brad Paisley is currently climbing the country radio charts.

Allen is set to join Brad Paisley on his 2021 concert tour this summer, but first he is stopping in Gypsum to share some of the best in contemporary country music.

Saturday Night: Pat Green and LOCASH

Saturday night features two nationally-acclaimed country music performers, Pat Green and LOCASH.

Pat Green is a three-time Grammy nominee who has released 13 albums and sold more than two million records over the course of his long and illustrious career. His hit song “Wave on Wave” reached number three on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and he has had 12 number one hits on the Texas Radio chart.

Special to the Daily

Once called the “Springsteen of the Southwest” by People Magazine, Green has been a mainstay on the country music scene since his debut album in 1995. In 2018, a number of his friends and renowned Texas artists recorded “Dancehall Dreamin’: A Tribute to Pat Green” to celebrate his birthday and pay tribute to nearly three decades of Green’s history and music.

“No doubt it’s far from over, and I think that’s the thing I’m most proud of – that it’s lasted this long,” Green says on his website biography. “I’m still inspired, I still love to do it and I’m not quitting any time soon, but I’m enjoying this time. Everything is right where I want it to be.”

Country music duo LOCASH is made up of singer-songwriters Chris Lucas and Preston Brust

Special to the Daily

Green will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., and will be followed by the country music duo LOCASH. Chris Lucas and Preston Brust first gained prominence in the industry as songwriters, penning hit music for artists like Tim McGraw and Keith Urban. They began recording their own music in 2008, and had their breakout hit in 2015 with the chart-topping song “I Know Somebody” and “I Love This Life”.

Their latest album, Brothers, was released in 2019 and has garnered tens of millions of streams on singles like “One Big Country Song” and “Beers to Catch Up On”. LOCASH will perform until the night’s end at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For ticket purchases and more information about the venue and performances, visit the events page at townofgypsum.com.