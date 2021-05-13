Gypsum Daze returning July 16-17 — ‘Gypsum is ready to have its signature event back’

Gypsum Daze will be returning July 16-17 after canceling the event in 2020.

The town of Gypsum announced on Wednesday that the 38th annual Gypsum Daze festival will be returning July 16-17, featuring two nights of concerts, a pickleball tournament, pancake breakfast, youth talent show and more.

After canceling the event in 2020 due to the COVID -19 pandemic, Gypsum Town Council, staff and community members are excited to have this long-standing Gypsum tradition back for another year.

“Gypsum is ready to have its signature event back, and we are working hard to include as many of our annual traditions as the public health guidelines will allow,” Gypsum’s communications and marketing manager Taylor Slaugh said in the announcement. “In addition to the concerts, we expect to hold the pickleball tournament, 5K fun run, youth talent show, fireman’s pancake breakfast, classic car show and the free kids’ zone. The parade and the jalapeno eating contest remain the biggest question marks at this point.”

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale June 1 when the town expects to have a better handle on any crowd size regulations and other public health guidance at that time. For more information on the entire weekend of events, visit http://www.gypsumdaze.com .

“It’s going to be great, you bet it is,” Gypsum Mayor Steve Carver said in March as the town was planning the event. “We can’t wait.”

The concert on Friday, July 16, features Jimmie Allen, 2021 Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year. On Saturday, July 17, the concert will open with three-time Grammy nominee Pat Green followed by LOCASH.

Jimmie Allen is the 2021 Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year and will be performing at Gypsum Daze.

LOCASH puts on high-energy performances and will perform on Saturday, July 17, at Gypsum Daze.

