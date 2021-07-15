Gypsum Daze XTERRA races, Bravo! Vail a 10k at 10k feet above sea level and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/16/21

Gypsum Daze

Evening concerts invite people to the Lundgren Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday night. Check out ACM’s Male Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen on Friday. On Saturday, Pat Green opens up for LOCASH.

Head down valley to Gypsum Daze this weekend for some small-town family fun. Gypsum will showcase its rural mountain town charm with not only traditional events like a parade through town, a pancake breakfast and a classic car show but it will also feature a Youth Talent Show, pickle ball tournament and a jalapeno eating contest. The 27th annual 5k and 1k walk/run along with family shooting sports and a kids fun zone round out the weekend’s line up.

Gypsum Daze prides itself on bringing well-known country musicians to the Lundgren Amphitheater stage. Names like Scotty McCreery, Big & Rich, LeAnn Rimes, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Charlie Daniels Band and Rascal Flatts have performed throughout the years.

The big headliner at this year’s Gypsum Daze will be the 2021 Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen. Allen has been busy performing “Freedom was a Highway” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with Brad Paisley. He also has hits like “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To” off of the 2018 album “Mercury Lane.”

Take a listen to some of Allen’s songs and see some of his interviews and learn how he lived in his car while trying to make it big in Nashville and his “full circle” experience on ABC’s “American Idol.”

On Saturday night, three-time Grammy nominee Pat Green will take the stage at the Lundgren Amphitheater. Green has been a staple and an influence on the Texas country music scene, easily filling the historic Gruene Hall and the Houston Astrodome. Green spent his time during the pandemic hosting Apple Music’s country music station, “Don’t Mess with Texas Radio” interviewing several old friends and musical contemporaries like Eli Young Band, Randy Rogers Band and Asleep at the Wheel.

Green will be ready to come out and play his vast collection of music spanning nearly a quarter of a century worth of work. Expect to hear favorites like “Wave by Wave” feel the emotion that is undeniable in the song, “While I Was Away.”

LOCASH will definitely bring the party on Saturday night. Their infectious lyrics and beats will bring everybody to their feet and sing along. From the gratitude-filled “I Love This Life” to the nostalgic feeling you get when listening to “I Know Somebody” or how the band turns even non-country music listeners into fans with “One Big Country Song,” you can’t go wrong with LOCASH. After over a year during a pandemic, LOCASH reminds you that you have plenty of “Beers to Catch Up On” with your friends so grab your pals and head to Gypsum Daze.

Concert Info:

Tickets:

$35 for one night

$55 for both nights

Friday:

Gates: 8 p.m.

Opening Act: A Band Called Alexis – 8 p.m.

Headlining Act: Jimmie Allen – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Gates: 6:30 p.m.

Opening Act: Pat Green – 7 p.m.

Headlining Act: LOCASH – 9 p.m.

Chairs and/or blankets allowed

No coolers or outside food/drink

Food court and beverages for sale



Bravo! Vail – The Philadelphia Orchestra

The Philadelphia Orchestra plays two more performances at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m.

After an abbreviated season last year due to COVID-19, Bravo! Vail is pleased to announce the return of The Philadelphia Orchestra. The Fabulous Philadelphians have been in residency since July 9 and will wrap up their performance schedule this Saturday. Highlights of this weekend’s performances include the return of Séguin on the conductor stand and Anne Marie McDermott playing Mozart. McDermott is Bravo! Vail Music Festival’s artistic director and this year marks 10 years of McDermott being at the helm of Bravo! Vail. Here’s a preview of what you can experience at the concerts.

Friday

Yannick Nézet-Séguin – conductor

Yefim Bronfman – piano

Beethoven – “Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 3”

Price – “Symphony No. 1 in E minor”

Saturday

Yannick Nézet-Séguin – conductor

Anne Marie McDermott – piano

Valerie Coleman – “Seven O’Clock Shout”

Mozart – “Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major, K. 503”

Brahms – “Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68”

XTERRA Beaver Creek

Local pro athlete, Josiah Middaugh will look to defend his 2019 XTERRA title on Saturday when the off-road triathlon returns to Beaver Creek after taking a hiatus due to COVID-19 last year. Middaugh has won the event on home soil seven times (2011, 2013-17, 2019).

XTERRA got its start as a mountain bike race, a trail run and an open swim in the ocean in Maui in 1996. The mountain bike world melded with the triathlete world and created a new off-road triathlon that has created an endurance sports lifestyle brand that hosts races around the globe.

XTERRA makes its annual stop in Beaver Creek this weekend with a 1,500 meter swim in Nottingham Lake before hopping on a mountain bike for 24.2 kilometers up toward Beaver Creek followed by a 9.1 kilometer trail run throughout the trails of Beaver Creek on Saturday. The stakes are high for the elite athletes, with $15,000 in U.S. dollars in prize money up for grabs. For amateurs, there will be 51 spots into the XTERRA World Championship in Maui for top finishers.

Not ready for the full XTERRA Championship Race? Try the XTERRA Sprint Race which is about half the distance (750m swim / 14.2k MTB / 4.8k trail run) but still takes place on the same course.

In addition to the triathlon, there will be trail runs race on Sunday. Distances range from 5k, 9k and an 18k. Or, get a team of three to five people together to do the 5×5 relay.

One signature activity that takes place during XTERRA events is the Paul Mitchell Cut-A-Thon. No appointments necessary, just come and get a professional haircut and make a $15 (or more) donation to Challenged Athletes Foundation.

Speaking of charity, XTERRA has teamed up with local nonprofit, The Cycle Effect and will be collecting gently used mountain biking gear like helmets, glasses and gloves. To learn more about events throughout the weekend, go to xterraplanet.com/Beavercreek .

Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series

The Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series continues this Saturday with the 10k at 10,000 feet above sea level on Vail Mountain.

Speaking of sporting endeavors, the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series continues with the classic 10k at 10,000 feet. This race, which takes you well above sea level, is notorious among trail runners in the region.

The good news is, this race starts at Mid Vail at the top of Gondola One on Vail Mountain. From there, runners will travel up and over to Game Creek Bowl before returning to Mid Vail for the finish. The average grade of the 10k is 7% with an elevation gain of nearly 1,000 feet. The 5k is a little more forgiving but it still allows runners the chance to experience racing at an impressive altitude and see expansive views.

Racers will be rewarded with donuts from Northside Coffee and Kitchen at the finish line. That is also where participants can pick up their custom race T-shirt. Every runner is entered to win great raffle prizes and an awards ceremony will take place after everyone returns with top participants being recognized in each age division.

This event begins at Mid Vail at 8 a.m. and details on registering, spectating and riding the lift to the race can be found at vailrec.com .

Special Edition of AvonLIVE!

AvonLIVE! will host a special edition concert on Saturday with The Frisco Funk Collective.

Avon typically hosts AvonLIVE! on Wednesdays, but this week enjoy a special edition of AvonLIVE! with The Frisco Funk Collective. Head to the Avon Performance Pavilion in Harry A. Nottingham Park for a free concert on Saturday. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the music will go on until about 8:45 p.m.

Local food trucks will be serving up eats and the Hahnewald Bar will be selling an assortment of refreshing libations. Come early and enjoy the activities in the park like volleyball, paddle boating or biking. Enjoy the sunset while listening to the Frisco Funk Collective. Hailing from just across Vail Pass in Summit County, the band is set to bring hints of jazz improvisation and plenty of funk-infused dance party music. Let your picnic blanket be your dance floor and kick off the sandals and flip flops on Saturday night. For more information, go to discoveravon.org .