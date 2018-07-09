Gypsum goes classical: National Repertory Orchestra concert planned July 12

Details: The performance is free. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the show.

Gypsum really can be a classy-cal place.

While the downvalley community is definitely better known for the country music concerts that highlight the annual Gypsum Daze event, last summer the town offered a definite change of place when Bravo! Vail brought the National Repertory Orchestra to the Lundgren Theater for a special one-night performance. The orchestra is returning to Gypsum on Thursday, July 12.

"Last year was just a lot of fun. The National Repertory Orchestra really wanted to come back and they loved playing at the Lundgren Theater," said Krista DeHerrera, Gypsum special events coordinator.

She noted the event is free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs for an evening of classical music for the whole family.

Art of listening

Thursday's program will include everything from the "Dance of the Little Swans" from Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" to various selections of film music from composer John Williams. The performance is described as a "fun-filled musical adventure that introduces young audiences to the workings of an orchestra and explores the relationship between the audience and the musician."

"The performance is all about the art of listening," DeHerrera said. "They will be including participation from audience members."

The performance is actually titled "The Listener" and it features a collaboration between the orchestra and Magic Circle Mime. DeHerrera noted Magic Circle Mime Company is regarded as a premier family attraction. She said the company's highly acclaimed performances unite the concert orchestra with visual theater, are consistently praised for imaginative and innovative content.

Speaking of imaginative content, local kids will have an opportunity to imagine themselves as musicians prior to the concert. A special pre-concert instrument petting zoo is planned at 5 p.m. at the Lundgren Theater. Local music students will assist as kids have the opportunity to test out various instruments that make up an orchestra.

To learn more about the National Repertory Orchestra or the Bravo! Vail Summer Series, visit http://www.bravovail.org.