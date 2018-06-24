Gypsum joins Vail Valley’s farmers market scene with Down Valley Farmers Market

farmers markets are a beloved part of summertime in the Vail Valley, and the downvalley community of Gypsum is joining that circle of affection.

On June 15 Gypsum debuted its inaugural Down Valley Farmers Market, planned every Friday through Sept. 14 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gypsum Recreation Center parking lot on Valley Road. What separates the Gypsum event from its upvalley cousins is once a month the traditional market sales will be punctuated with live music. The first Market and Music event is planned this Friday, June 29, when Grove N' Motion takes the Lundgren Theater Stage.

"We felt that a farmers market was a need on the western end of Eagle County" said Gypsum Special Projects Coordinator Krista DeHerrera.

The markets grew out of a special event last summer when the town of Gypsum hosted the Valley Tastings celebration. Both local ranchers and valley food truck operators expressed an interest in participating in a regular, food-centric event in the community.

"There has been a growing consumer interest in obtaining fresh products directly from the farm. The Down Valley Farmers Market allows consumers to have access to locally grown, farm fresh produce," DeHerrera said. "We are hoping to add vendors to the market so we can provide a nice selection of goods.

Weekly the market will feature produce from Clark Farms of Palisade, fresh seafood from Kaleb's Katch based in Gypsum and grass fed beef from Gerard Family beef also based in Gypsum. Mountain Man Nut & Fruit Co. based out of Eagle and fresh baked goods by Basalt's The Upper Crust Bakery are also committed to the market.

"We will also be host to local food trucks," DeHerrera said. "Turgeon's Wood fired Pizza and Ekahi Grill will be at the market weekly."

Live Music Fridays

For a number of summers, Gypsum has hosted Friday night entertainment at Lundgren Theater Park. Most recently, the community featured Movies and Music, an outdoor movie showing preceded by live music performances. "We felt that part of the series were popular, and other parts can run their course," DeHerrera said.

In particular, the movie part of the events had dwindling participation. While families gathered for the start of a showing, by the time it was dark enough to show a film, younger kids were nearing bedtime. As a result, the movie audience scattered as the evening progressed.

But Gypsum residents and visitors were enthusiastic about live music at the park, so DeHerrera opted to package four music events as part of the weekly farmers markets.

The music schedule includes:

June 29 — Groove N' Motion, a 13-piece blues rock band from Denver.

July 27 — Great American Taxi, California based a rock, country and blues jam band that has a large following.

Aug. 24 — Trouble in the Heartland, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band.

Sept. 14 — The Williams Brothers, a popular Colorado-based country band

Kid and adult-friendly options

Kids who join their parents at the Down Valley Farmers Market will have their own entertainment options. A bounce castle will be set up every week and as a special treat of Sept. 14, Mountain Valley Horse Rescue will offer pony rides.

Thirsty adult marketgoers can drop by a beer garden hosed by the Gypsum Chamber and Bonfire Brewing. Bonfire will offer select brews for $3.

DeHerrera noted its not too late for vendors to sign up to be part of the Down Valley Farmers Market. For additional information, call 970-524-1727 or visit http://www.gypsumfarmersmarket.com.